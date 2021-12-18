Black Clover Chapter 317: Lucifero confronts Asta

The English translation of Black Clover Chapter 317 was unofficially released today and the speculations from the raw scans that were released earlier this week have come true. Black Clover Chapter 317 has 12 pages with three full spreads, and is titled, Change, although the title might be altered after the official release.

[Spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 317 ahead]

The battle against Lucifero continues in Black Clover Chapter 317

Black Clover Chapter 316 recap

In Black Clover Chapter 316, Asta and Liebe’s 30 minutes are up and they finally enter Devil Union Mode. They use Devil Union Fourth Sword “Demon Slasher”, which is Yami Sukehiro’s Demon Slasher Katana. Following in the footsteps of Yami’s Dark Cloaked Dimension Slash Equinox, Asta and Liebe use their “Demon Slasher: Infinity Slash” Equinox to cut Lucifero’s Manifestation right down the middle, freeing Yami and William Vangeance, who were trapped within. Asta then explains that since Demon Slasher chooses what it cuts, it will never harm anything Asta and Liebe want to protect. As Lucifero’s manifestation starts to collapse, Yami and Nacht proudly state that Asta has finally done it.

Black Clover Chapter 317: Yuno shoots Lucifero’s manifestation

Gogeta @devilunionasta #BCSpoilers #BC317



Let's just be honest.



Mimosa next to Yuno , is like a goddess next to a god



Tabata goat making another banger Let's just be honest.Mimosa next to Yuno , is like a goddess next to a godTabata goat making another banger #BCSpoilers #BC317 Let's just be honest. Mimosa next to Yuno , is like a goddess next to a godTabata goat making another banger https://t.co/gQ5vzwSsIW

Black Clover Chapter 317 begins with the citizens realizing Asta’s attack has split the manifestation in half and the two halves are going to crush their surroundings as they fall. However, an arrow shoots through the remains of the Manifestation and destroys them. Yuno has shot this arrow using the Spirit of Euros while being healed by Mimosa Vermilion, and Asta and Yuno recognize each other’s attacks proudly.

dangan ⚡️🔥 @GalaxyDanGan #BCSpoilers #BC317

This page gives me so much joy, look at my two rival kings congratulating each other in their strongest forms 😌😌 This page gives me so much joy, look at my two rival kings congratulating each other in their strongest forms 😌😌 #BCSpoilers #BC317This page gives me so much joy, look at my two rival kings congratulating each other in their strongest forms 😌😌 https://t.co/yjUAN2L9GW

Patry catches William as he falls, and William recognizes him. The Black Bulls flock to Yami, who commends them on a job well done, and Nacht observes him from a distance before walking away quietly. The vermilion siblings and Nozel Silva are shown with the rest of the elites near Yuno and Mimosa. The people of the Spade Kingdom resolve to rebuild, and they rush to thank Yuno, some of them even hugging him.

Black Clover Chapter 317: Lucifero’s emergence, the Supreme Devil of the Second Layer appears as well

However, a woman with horns appears where Yuno and the others are, and warns them to get out of there as Lucifero’s manifestation is now halfway complete. Nacht arrives at Yuno's location and recognizes this woman as the Supreme Demon of the Second Layer. Just then, Lucifero manifests in his humanoid form in the sky near Yuno and Nacht. Lucifero looks at the assembled party and says that their heads are raised too high.

With a single finger, Lucifero uses his gravity magic to obliterate a large area and sends all the people present, Yuno and Nacht and all the elites included, plummeting face down to the ground. This is the scene that Asta comes upon when he reaches there on his Demon Slayer Sword. As Asta surveys the destruction in shock, Lucifero appears right beside him, identifying Asta as the one who has disrupted Lucifero’s plans. Black Clover Chapter 317 ends here.

Speculation

Black Clover Chapter 317 seems to have taken a darker turn. While the humongous manifestation was stopped, Lucifero has now come back with a vengeance. The fandom fears that this arc will be a dark one, leading to more than a few casualties, and after Black Clover Chapter 317, it is unknown if Yuno, Nacht, and others survived whatever attack Lucifero had just released. On top of that, the manner in which Lucifero is presented in the last panel of Black Clover Chapter 317, it is heavily implied that he outclasses Asta by a large margin, and perhaps this time Asta will not be able to win. Nacht not meeting Yami raises some questions, as do the battered states of Yami and William. The consequences associated with the appearance of the Supreme Devil of the Second Layer remain unclear as of now.

Where to read and release of next chapter

TCB Scans @TCBScans

Be mindful online of official only readers!



Link to the chapter in our Bio.



#bc317 #blackclover317 #bcspoilers Chapter 317: "Change" of Black Clover is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our Bio. #blackclover317 spoilers Chapter 317: "Change" of Black Clover is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our Bio.#bc317 #blackclover317 #bcspoilers #blackclover317spoilers https://t.co/n0fBVTiEHL

Black Clover Chapter 317 will officially be available for reading on December 19, December 18 for some regions, on Viz.com and Manga Plus. However, only the latest three chapters are available for free on both platforms. The English translation of Black Clover Chapter 317 is available on various manga reading websites. Black Clover manga will go on break next week, so Black Clover Chapter 318 will likely be available on 2 January 2022.

