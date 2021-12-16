Black Clover chapter 317 leaked scans: Lucifero’s anger, spoilers, where to read, and more

The raw scans of Black Clover chapter 317 were just released and the fans’ speculation about the chapter have somewhat come true. It is unclear how many pages Black Clover chapter 317 has, but it looks more than the previous chapters.

The aftermath of Asta’s Infinity Slash Equinox is fully shown in this chapter. Black Clover chapter 317 is titled “Change.” However, this title will likely be altered after the official translation is released.

[MAJOR SPOILERS FOR BLACK CLOVER CHAPTER 317]

Asta comes face to face with Lucifero in Black Clover chapter 317 raw scans

Chapter 316 recap

In Black Clover chapter 316, Asta and Liebe’s 30 minutes are up and they finally enter Devil Union Mode. They use the Devil Union Fourth Sword “Demon Slasher,” Yami Sukehiro’s Demon Slasher Katana. Using their “Demon Slasher: Infinity Slash,” Equinox, Asta and Liebe cut Lucifer’s Manifestation right down the middle, freeing Yami and William Vangeance, who were trapped within.

Asta then explains that since Demon Slasher chooses what it cuts, it will never harm anything Asta and Liebe want to protect. Yami and Nacht say in unison that Asta has finally done it.

Black Clover chapter 317 raw scans

Black Clover chapter 317 starts with Yami reuniting with the Black Bulls, visibly emotional upon retrieving their captain. Nacht looks at them from afar and then quietly walks away. Patry catches William as he falls, asking him if he is alright, while William utters Patry’s name.

The remains of Lucifero’s Manifestation still loom over everyone despite being cut in half by Asta’s Infinity Slash Equinox. It is destroyed by Yuno, who shoots it from a distance while being healed by Mimosa Vermilion.

Afterward, some people of the Spade Kingdom are seen thanking and hugging Yuno as they decide that they have to work towards restoring the Spade Kingdom.

Lucifero emerges in person and is angry that his plans have failed. He says, “your heads are all too high” to the people around him and uses his gravity magic. When Asta flies up to Lucifero on his Demon Slayer Sword, he sees that Lucifero has reduced a large area to nothing.

As Asta stands flabbergasted, Lucifero suddenly appears beside him and asks Asta if he is the one who disrupted his plans. In the last pages of Black Clover, chapter 317, a devil from the Second Gate of the Qilphoth Channel appears behind the citizens as it is revealed that the Second Gate is still open.

Speculations

It is suspicious that Nacht left Yami and the Asta without meeting them. Yuno seems to have become the favorite of the Spade Kingdom and he is sure to reunite with Asta soon.

Patry reuniting with William in Black Clover chapter 317 is also significant. Lucifero and Asta are likely to be engaged in a one-on-one fight. It remains to be seen if Asta will have to fight him alone or if Yuno or the Black Bulls will reach him in time.

The devil from the second gate showing up indicates that the Qilphoth Channel will have to be tackled along with Lucifero simultaneously. Perhaps Yuno or Noelle will direct their powers here.

Where to read

Black Clover chapter 317 will be officially available on December 19. For some regions on Viz.com and Manga Plus, it will be accessible on December 18.

However, only the latest three chapters are free on both platforms. Raw scans of Black Clover chapter 317 are available on Twitter and various manga reading websites.

Black Clover manga will go on break next week, so Black Clover chapter 318 will not be available on December 26. However, Black Clover will hold an event, likely to announce the details of the movie, at the Jump Studio: Red at Jump Festa 2022 on December 19.

