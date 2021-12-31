Black Clover chapter 319: Expected release date and time, where to read, predictions, and more

Black Clover is a popular manga and anime series that is illustrated and written by Yūki Tabata. This series has released over 300 chapters, and the fanbase is quite restless as the Asta is currently fighting Lucifero, the Demon King.

Since Shonen Jump took a break that delayed the release of chapter 318, the upcoming chapter 319 should be released during the second week of January 2022. Here’s everything we know about chapter 319 of Black Clover.

Black Clover chapter 319 release details

Black Clover chapter 318 is set to be released on January 3, 2022, which is a Monday. Assuming there will be no further delays, chapter 319 should be released on January 10, 2022. However, no official sources have confirmed the release date yet. Black Clover sticks to a release schedule, and therefore, it is highly unlikely that the release time will deviate from what has been followed for the previous chapters.

The release time for various regions is mentioned below:

Central Time: 9 am

Pacific Time: 7 am

British Time: 3 pm

Eastern Time: 10 am

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm

Central European Time: 4 pm

The latest chapters of Black Clover will be available on Viz and Shueisha’s Manga Plus. One will have to pay for a monthly subscription if the reader wants to access chapters other than the last three chapters released by the series.

Black Clover chapter 318 recap

Fans were quite excited as TCB Scans released chapter 318 of Black Clover. The chapter focused completely on the fight between Asta and Lucifero. Lucifer looked down on Asta and Liebe and proceeded to land heavy blows on them. Asta and Liebe transformed into the Devil Union, but they only managed to cause a scratch on the Devil King.

Lucifero was furious and landed a punch. Asta struggled to see straight and stand up. Just as it started to seem bleak, Mereoleona appeared in her Hellfire Incarnate form. Accompanying her were all the captains, including Fuegoleon, Nozel Silva, Charlotte Roselei, Jack the Ripper, Rill Boismortier, and Dorothy Unsworth.

Black Clover fans are hyped as they get to watch all the captains team up and face off against the Demon King.

Black Clover chapter 319 predictions

The upcoming chapter of Black Clover will mainly focus on the fight between the captains and Lucifero. Now that Asta has reinforcements, this could shift the odds in their favor. But the Demon King will not be defeated easily.

Therefore, it is highly possible that chapter 319 could only showcase a part of the fight, and the conclusion of this battle could take a few more chapters since the enemy they're fighting is extremely powerful.

Edited by Shaheen Banu