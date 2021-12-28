Black Clover chapter 318: Lucifero’s overwhelming presence intimidates everyone

TCBScans have released the unofficial English translation of Black Clover chapter 318 and there is much more to it than what the raw scans hinted at earlier this week.

The battle between Asta and Lucifero takes place in this chapter, but mangaka Tabata Yuki manages to surprise us with the last panel.

While Black Clover chapter 318 is another short chapter, it is quite heavy with dialog and information, and some of the predictions from the last chapter have come true.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 318.

Demon King Lucifero overpowers Asta in Black Clover chapter 318

Ollie Tipper @ollietipper



Got a feeling this’ll be Black Clovers best fight yet!🔥



#BlackClover #blackclover317 Nah Lucifero had no right to be this cold on his first appearance…😭🥶Got a feeling this’ll be Black Clovers best fight yet!🔥 Nah Lucifero had no right to be this cold on his first appearance…😭🥶Got a feeling this’ll be Black Clovers best fight yet!🔥#BlackClover #blackclover317 https://t.co/XHRNYJZUjP

In Black Clover chapter 317, Yuno destroyed the remains of Lucifero’s Manifestation after Asta had sliced it in half. However, before they could rejoice, The Supreme Demon of the Second Layer appeared near Yuno to inform everyone that Lucifero’s Manifestation was half complete already.

Soon afterwards, Lucifero himself re-appeared in the sky in his humanoid form, and used his Gravity Magic to suppress everyone in his vicinity. The demon king then appeared beside Asta, who had just flown in, and identified him as the one who stopped his manifestation midway. Black Clover chapter 318 picks up from here.

Black Clover chapter 318 is titled “The Presence of The Demon King,” but it might be altered once the chapter is officially released.

Black Clover chapter 318: Asta vs Lucifero

As Lucifero appeared beside Asta, Liebe recognized him as the King of Demons who murdered Licita. However, Lucifero quips that he doesn't even remember Liebe or Licita. Coupled with that, the deplorable figure states he cannot tolerate the presence of Asta and Liebe, two people who are without magic.

He immediately attacks the surrounding area with more Gravity Magic, leading to mass destruction. Asta is shocked by Lucifero’s power, but before he can worry about others, Liebe reminds him that their goal is to defeat the King of Demons.

Asta and Liebe enter Devil Union mode again, as they still have four minutes left, and chase after Lucifero with Tracking Magic. The Supreme Demon of the Second Layer is surprised that someone can move within Lucifero’s Sphere of Magic, especially a mana-less boy like Asta.

However, as Asta attacks Lucifero with his sword, the latter stops it with just one hand. Lucifero tests the sharpness of Asta’s Demon Slayer Sword with a finger, and when it draws a drop of blood, he punches the latter away with his bare strength.

Black Clover chapter 318: Captains to Asta’s Aid

Black Clover chapter 318 then cuts to Vanessa, who was protected by Rouge. Yami is seen lying in front of her. Under immense duress, Vanessa worries that with Lucifero now looming over them, all of their efforts to save the captains would be for naught.

Black Clover chapter 318 then cuts back to Asta as he contemplated the sheer power of the Demon King. Lucifero has such an intimidating presence that Asta thinks,

“Just his presence alone is enough to force everything down… people, magic, even Fate!”

Nestor Ruano @NestorRuano12

#BlackClover

#blackclover318 Tremendo el puto Lucifero haciendo una Aizen referencia con asta vamos a ver si no viola a los capitanes también como Aizen pero el panel épico al menos lo dejaron Tremendo el puto Lucifero haciendo una Aizen referencia con asta vamos a ver si no viola a los capitanes también como Aizen pero el panel épico al menos lo dejaron#BlackClover #blackclover318 https://t.co/aU6nrbTUyD

As Lucifero advances towards him, the Supreme Demon muses how Lucifero is unbeatable even with just 50% of his power. However, Mereoleona shows up with the captains of the Magic Knights Squads - Nozel, Rill, Fuegoleon, Dorothy, Jack the Ripper, and Charlotte - to assist Asta.

Speculations

Sadiq_ACCA @Sad1qOP #blackclover318



Lmao, he didn't even bother, he just punched him Lmao, he didn't even bother, he just punched him #blackclover318 Lmao, he didn't even bother, he just punched him https://t.co/9Txsy4AOL2

Black Clover chapter 318 gives us a clear idea of the difference in power between Asta and Lucifero. Apart from the Gravity Magic, which does not seem to require any effort from him, the extent of Lucifero’s powers have not been shown.

All he uses to counter Asta’s Devil Union is raw strength, that too in his half-manifested form. It is doubtful whether the captains, even with Mereoleona, can cause Lucifero any damage.

Meanwhile, Noelle is yet to appear, and despite being in Lucifero’s immediate vicinity, Yuno was not shown even once in Black Clover chapter 318.

This leads fans to believe that these two will show up at a more crucial moment to assist Asta. However, most of the fandom believes that Asta and the Magic Knights will lose their battle against Lucifero, leading to individual developments and a better understanding between comrades.

Where to read

TCB Scans @TCBScans

Be mindful online of official only readers!



Link to the chapter in our Bio.



#bc318 #blackclover318 #bcspoilers Chapter 318: "Presence of the Demon King" of Black Clover is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our Bio. #blackclover318 spoilers Chapter 318: "Presence of the Demon King" of Black Clover is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our Bio.#bc318 #blackclover318 #bcspoilers #blackclover318spoilers https://t.co/c1dWcXPR0c

Also Read Article Continues below

The official translation of Black Clover chapter 318 will be available on Viz.com and Manga Plus from 3 January 2022, Monday onwards. Weekly Shonen Jump is rumored to go on a break for another week after this, but it can only be confirmed once Black Clover chapter 318 is officially released.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul