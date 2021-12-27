Black Clover chapter 318: Lucifero vs Asta, raw scans, spoilers, and more

Black Clover chapter 318 raw scans were released today, and what fans expected after Black Clover chapter 317 seems to have been fulfilled. Asta’s fight with Lucifero is shown in this chapter, and it ends on an anticipatory note.

The order of Black Clover chapter 318 raw scans is not as it is supposed to be, and readers must wait for the official release for more clarification.

[MAJOR SPOILERS FOR BLACK CLOVER CHAPTER 318]

Lucifero’s overwhelming presence in Black Clover chapter 318

Black Clover chapter 318 is titled “The Presence of the Demon King” in the scans, however, this title might be changed once the official translation of Black Clover chapter 318 comes out.

Black Clover chapter 317 recap

After Asta slices Lucifero’s manifestation in half with his Infinity Slash Equinox, the citizens realize that the halves are going to fall on them. However, Yuno destroys the Halves using the Spirit of Eurus while he was being healed by Mimosa Vermilion.

As Patry saved William from falling and Yami reunited with the Black Bull Squad, the people of the Spade Kingdom gathered around Yuno and thanked him. The celebration was cut short when a female demon appeared near Yuno to inform them that Lucifero’s Manifestation is half complete.

Nacht, who walked away without meeting either Astra or Yami, appeared there and identified her as the Supreme Demon of the Second Layer.

Just then Lucifero manifested once again in the sky near them in his humanoid form. To demonstrate his power, he used his Gravity Magic to flatten everyone to the ground. Asta, who was flying towards Yuno on his Demon Slayer Sword, was stunned as he came upon Lucifero’s destruction. Lucifero, undetected by Asta, appears beside him and identifies him as the one who stopped Lucifero’s Manifestation.

Black Clover chapter 318 raw scans

According to Black Clover chapter 318 raw scans, the chapter begins with Asta finding Yuno on the ground, injured. Enraged, Asta charges at Lucifero. The Supreme Demon of the Second Layer is surprised that someone can move within the radius of Lucifero’s Gravity Magic, especially a Mana-less person like Asta.

Nacht is also seen shielding a Spade Kingdom official in his shadow. As they all watch Asta, Liebe comes out and accuses Lucifero of murdering Licita, but Lucifero cruelly declares that he does not remember her. As Asta attacks him with the Demon Slayer Sword, Lucifero stops him with one hand, and punches Asta away with the other.

As Asta lies on the ground, unable to move, he contemplates the overwhelming power of Lucifero, so much so that all magic, mana, and even Fate might bow to him. As Lucifero looms over Asta, Black Clover chapter 318 ends with Mereoleona, Fuegoleon, and Nozel, along with other mages, coming to Asta’s aid.

Where to read

Black Clover chapter 318 will be officially available for reading on Monday, January 3, 2022, on Viz.com and Manga Plus, although only the latest 3 episodes are free on either site. The raw scans are available on Twitter and other manga reading platforms.

Final thoughts

Promethean / Michael ♣️♠️ @R8Promethean I gotta say these devil designs in Black Clover go hard 🔥🔥 I gotta say these devil designs in Black Clover go hard 🔥🔥 https://t.co/nwv1FIIXC7

Black Clover chapter 318 clearly showed that Lucifero is far beyond Asta’s reach at this point. Even Mereoleona and the others coming to Asta’s rescue might not be enough to defeat the Demon King. After a series of wins, many fans believe a loss might serve Asta and the rest of the cast well in their development. Yuno seemed to be too wounded in Black Clover chapter 318, and his fate also remains unknown.

We will get to see the fight between the assembled mages and the King of Demons in Black Clover chapter 319. Weekly Shonen Jump is rumored to go on a publication break again next week, but it will only be confirmed once Black Clover chapter 318 is officially released.

Edited by R. Elahi