Black Clover Chapter 318: New release date, where to read, speculations, and more

Black Clover Chapter 318 was supposed to be released this week, but due to Weekly Shonen Jump taking a break, the release date has been delayed by a week. Black Clover Chapter 317 left readers on a cliffhanger and hinted at an epic Lucifero vs Asta showdown.

With Yuno’s return in the last chapter, his participation in the fight is also speculated.

Black Clover Chapter 318 release date and time for different regions

Jump Festa 2022 took place on December 18 and 19. In light of that, and Christmas, Weekly Shonen Jump had announced last week via Manga Plus that all of their serializations would be taking a break this week.

Also, instead of the usual Sunday international release, the chapter will be released on Monday this week. Black Clover Chapter 318 will be available for reading on January 3, 2022, i.e., Monday, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 am

Central Time: 9 am

Eastern Time: 10 am

British Time: 3 pm

Central European Time: 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm

Australian Central Time: 12.30 am, January 4, 2022, Tuesday.

Black Clover Chapter 318 will be available on Viz.com and Manga Plus, although only the latest three chapters are available on either site for free.

Black Clover Chapter 317 recap

After Asta cut Lucifero’s Manifestation in half using his Infinity Slash Equinox in Black Clover Chapter 316, the citizens realized that the halves were going to topple over and squash everything. However, just then, an arrow was shot from a distance, and it destroyed the remains of Lucifero’s Manifestation in Black Clover Chapter 317.

It was shot by Yuno using the Spirit of Eurus while he was being healed by Mimosa Vermilion. Both Asta and Yuno acknowledged each other’s contributions proudly, and everyone was seen rejoicing.

Patry caught a falling William, who recognized him. Yami was reunited with the Black Bulls, whom he thanked profusely. Nacht observed the scene but quietly walked away without meeting either Asta or Yami.

The people of the Spade kingdom thanked Yuno and resolved to rebuild their Kingdom. As the elites, including the Vermilion siblings and Nozel Silva, gathered around where Yuno and Mimosa were, a female demon appeared behind them, warning them to run away as Lucifero’s manifestation was half completed.

Nacht happened to come upon them and identified the demon as the Supreme Demon of the Second Layer. Soon, Lucifero’s manifestation again appeared in the sky, this time in his humanoid form.

Lucifero looked around, proclaiming everyone’s head to be raised too high. When Asta reached where Yuno was on Demon Slayer Sword, he saw everyone face down on the earth due to Lucifero’s Gravity Magic.

As Asta struggled to process what he was seeing, Lucifero silently appeared beside him, identifying Asta as the person who his plans.

Black Clover Chapter 318 speculations

Unfortunately, mangaka Yuki Tabata’s health has been reported to have suffered from overworking. Indeed, while Black Clover has not been plot-heavy of late, the art is noticeably more detailed, and thus, must require tremendous effort.

Therefore, readers can expect Black Clover Chapter 318 to be a short chapter. However, with the action seemingly done in Black Clover Chapter 317, the newest chapter should be a little more about dynamic and dialog.

Asta seems to be overpowered by this humanoid Lucifero on every front, not even being able to track him when he appeared beside him. Many have speculated that Asta is bound to lose to Lucifero this time, leading to more character development for the young hero.

Despite having four swords in his repertoire, Asta still needs 30 minutes to re-enter Devil Union, which might lead to his defeat in Black Clover Chapter 318.

Yuno’s reappearance could mean that he will assist Asta. But the appearance of the Supreme Demon indicates that the Second Gate is not closed despite the Qilphoth having lost its source of mana, aka Yami and William.

Therefore, Yuno, Noel, or both of them could redirect their attention to that front. However, what is as of yet unclear is whether Yuno and others have survived Lucifero’s Gravity Magic. Hopefully, that will be clarified in Black Clover Chapter 318.

Nacht leaving Yami without meeting him raises suspicion. Patry’s reappearance in front of William is also interesting. Readers are also speculating about the fourth Zogratis sibling, of whom no one knows anything so far.

Some have speculated it to be William, but nothing has been confirmed yet. However, with the story where it is right now, the Zogratis reveal probably will not take place in Black Clover Chapter 318.

