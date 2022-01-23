Black Clover Chapter 321: Release date and time for different time zones, what to expect, and more

After Yuno’s appearance in chapter 320, fans are eagerly waiting for Black Clover chapter 321. Mangaka Tabata Yuki has managed to surprise and satisfy his audience with chapter 320, but many fans are a little miffed that no major death has occurred in this fight, despite there being several chances.

With that amount of backlash, fans are afraid that Tabata might make a sacrifice in chapter 321, with Yuno being a prime candidate.

Here is what we know so far about Black Clover chapter 321.

Black Clover chapter 321: Release date, where to read, and speculations

Release date and time for all regions

According to the simulrelease notification on Manga Plus, the official English translation of Black Clover chapter 321 will be released on Sunday, January 30, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM

Central Time: 9:00 AM

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM

British Time: 3:00 PM

Central European Time: 4:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, January 31

Australian central time: 12:30 AM, January 31

Where to read

After the release, Black Clover chapter 321 can be read for free on the official Shonen Jump app, as well as on Manga Plus and Viz. However, all of these platforms only make the latest three chapters available for free reading. Readers will have to pay a fee in order to access the entire Black Clover library.

Brief recap of Chapter 320

Chapter 320, titled “The Cause of All This”, begins with Lucifero dodging Asta’s attack. Asta, however, manages to cut off a part of Lucifero’s right horn. Enraged, Lucifero stomps on Asta, increasing the gravity of the surrounding area and kicking Asta out of his Devil Union mode, and knocking him out. Lucifero moves to finish him off but the captains intervene.

It is of no consequence, however, as Lucifero once again decimates the captains, this time rendering them incapable of fighting any longer. The Supreme Devil of the Second Gate observes that with Rill out of commission, the captains can’t even stand within Lucifero’s gravity.

Lucifero calls Asta the root cause of everything and stomps on him again. However, Yuno appears with Sylph and Mimosa, and whisks Asta out of Lucifero’s grasp. While both members of the Golden Dawn are wounded themselves, Mimosa starts to heal Asta, while Yuno prepares to fight Lucifero.

What to expect from chapter 321

Black Clover chapter 321 will likely feature Yuno’s battle with Lucifero. With the captains humiliatingly out of the race, the burden of defeating Lucifero falls on Yuno and Asta. While Yuno may stand a better chance with his two grimoires, it is nearly impossible for him to defeat or even harm the king of demons.

The status of the Black Bulls, Noelle in particular, is unknown. With her brother beaten and her friends in danger, she could come to Asta and Yuno’s aid in the next chapter. Both Patry and Nacht can also play an essential role in the fight against Lucifero.

The purpose of the Supreme Devil and the status of the Qilphoth channel also remains unknown. Asta’s condition looks severe, but hopefully, Mimosa will be able to heal him. With the way Lucifero knocked him unconscious, fans doubt whether the Demon Slayer Sword survived.

All will also become clear once Black Clover chapter 321 comes out on January 30.

