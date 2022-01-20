Yuno's appearance in Black Clover chapter 320 has Twitter worried over his survival

Black Clover fans cannot contain their excitement as the Spade Kingdom Raid arc is well underway. The past few chapters have been showcasing the fight between Lucifero and the captains of the Clover Kingdom.

The spoilers for the upcoming chapter 320 are out and fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement.

The past few chapters showed just how strong the Devil King is, in comparison to the captains. But the upcoming narrative features another character arriving just in time to save Asta, and this has the entire fanbase hyped.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter 320.

Twitter goes berserk as fans are worried about Yuno’s survival in Black Clover

Lucifero is on a rampage as he continues to make mincemeat out of the squad captains like it’s no big deal. Fans were worried about Nozel in the previous chapter as the Devil King landed a blow on the Silver Eagles captain's face.

The spoilers of the upcoming chapter revealed that Yuno would be fighting Lucifero. Yuno saved Asta, but fans are extremely worried for his life as Lucifero seems far too strong compared to those fighting him.

SSJChroma @SSJChroma @DarkFoxTeam_ Yuno bout to be crying again hate to see it @DarkFoxTeam_ Yuno bout to be crying again hate to see it

sg25 @Sabg553 @SSJChroma @DarkFoxTeam_ Like asta yes. They both ganna die I hate to say it but it’s true. @SSJChroma @DarkFoxTeam_ Like asta yes. They both ganna die I hate to say it but it’s true.

While some were worried about the outcome of the event, few have already come to terms with Yuno's demise. One cannot help but feel concerned for the Vice Captain of the Golden Dawn. The Devil King has utterly outclassed his foes and fans are anticipating a huge loss.

That being said, only time will reveal whether or not Yuno will survive this ominous ordeal.

Based on the spoilers that have been released so far, Yuno is not the only one fans are worried about. Asta is barely able to stand up and Lucifero is very close to landing one final blow that could potentially kill the protagonist of Black Clover.

buttcheekscanfly69 @Kukubirdman2406 - Tabata rn @SGSAMII If he dies he dies- Tabata rn @SGSAMII If he dies he dies😏👿- Tabata rn

It will be interesting to see how the plot progresses from here on. One aspect is quite clear, and it's that Lucifero is in a different league altogether when it comes to strength and combat abilities. Since the spoilers have just been released, fans can be on the lookout for discussions and possible fan theories that could predict the future of the anime.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul