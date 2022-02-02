Black Clover chapter 322: Release date and time for different time zones, what to expect, and more

Ever since the last panel of chapter 321 showed Asta in his bloodied state, fans have been eagerly waiting for Black Clover chapter 322. It seems unlikely that Tabata will kill off anyone in this arc, which makes a lot of fans relieved and ready to enjoy another bout of Asta versus Lucifero.

The unexpected team-up between Yuno and Mereoleona holds a lot of potential and is yet to be fleshed out. Here is all the available information about Black Clover chapter 322 so far.

Black Clover chapter 322: Release date, where to read, and speculations

Release date and time for all regions

Manga plus has confirmed with the simulrelease notification that the official English translation of Black Clover chapter 322 will be released on Sunday, February 6, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7.00am

Central Time: 9.00am

Eastern Time: 10.00am

British Time: 3.00pm

Central European Time: 4.00pm

Indian Standard Time: 8.30pm

Philippine Time: 11.00pm, February 7

Australian central time: 12.30am, February 7

Where to read

Once released, Black Clover chapter 322 can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as on the Shonen Jump app. Readers must keep in mind that only the latest three chapters are available for free on these platforms. A fee has to be paid to access the entire library.

Brief recap of chapter 321

Chapter 321, titled “Excuses,” begins with Sekke trembling in fear while Lucifero charges at Yuno. After successfully dodging the attack and teleporting Asta and Mimosa near Sekke, Yuno engages Lucifero in combat.

His attacks are ineffective against the King of Devils. However, Mereoleona returns to the fight and they team up against Lucifero.

Sekke has flashbacks of his first meeting with Yuno and Asta before realizing that they have far surpassed him. He becomes inspired by them and regrets that while those two have always tried to be stronger, Sekke himself never did.

Having used her Ultimate Magic recently, Mimosa does not have enough mana to heal Asta. However, the latter wakes up and thanks her before moving towards the fight with his Demon Slayer Sword. Mimosa pleads with him to stop, but Asta is solely focused on Yuno and the battle. He staggers forth, saying:

“Yuno, I’m on my way.”

What to expect from chapter 322

Black Clover chapter 322 will probably focus on Asta joining the fight. However, it would be imprudent to hope that he alone can turn the tide of this battle, having failed to do so once already. Other captains besides Mereoleona will likely return to battle as well.

While many fans expected it to be Yuno’s chapter, his battle with Lucifero was not the central focus. So, it can be expected that chapter 322 will concentrate on his and Mereoleona’s team up. Following Sekke’s recent character development, he can also join the battle in this chapter.

Noelle, Langris, the Black Bulls, and Nacht have yet to appear in recent chapters. Patry can become a major player in the ongoing clash, but he is also absent along with William and Yami.

The Supreme Devil of the Second Layer has done nothing but observe and comment on the proceedings throughout the battle. Her true purpose remains unknown, as does the status of the Qilphoth Channel.

