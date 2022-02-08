Black Clover chapter 323: Release date and time for different time zones, what to expect, and more

Readers have been eagerly waiting for Black Clover chapter 323 ever since captain Yami appeared at the end of the last chapter. The fight with Lucifero continues and with several characters returning to the scene one by one, hope is running high for several reunions. Since there is no break this week, Black Clover will keep to the weekly schedule.

Black Clover chapter 323: Release date, where to read, and speculations

Release date and time for all regions

The simulrelease notification on Manga Plus states that Black Clover chapter 323 will be officially released on Sunday, February 13, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, February 14

Australian central time: 12:30 AM, February 14

Where to read

After official release, Black Clover chapter 323 can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as on the official Shounen Jump App. However, only the latest three chapters are available for free reading on all of these platforms. Readers will have to pay a fee in order to access the entire Black Clover library.

Brief recap of Chapter 322

Black Clover chapter 322 is titled “The Vice-Captain of the Black Bulls.” Yuno and Mereoleona continue to fight Lucifero to no avail. He gets irritated and asks the Supreme Devil of the Second Layer, Adrammelech, to get rid of them, but the devil declines to do so.

Mereoleona soon reaches her limit and can’t hold her shape anymore. Yuno teleports her away from Lucifero but gets hit in the process. Meanwhile, Nacht realizes that Asta’s anti-magic is the only way to stop Lucifero. He uses Dual Devil Union Mode: Canis X Equus to hold Lucifero in place while Asta attacks him from behind using his Demon Slasher Katana.

The attack is futile and Lucifero breaks free with no effort. He moves to attack a defenseless Asta, but Nacht jumps in front of him. Thinking that he is about to die, Nacht hopes to meet Morgen in the afterlife, but Captain Yami Sukehiro saves him. Yami blocks Lucifero’s punch with an unpolished katana made from a tree-branch.

What to expect from chapter 323

With Yami having joined the fray, Black Clover chapter 323 can be expected to be all about the Black Bulls. With Yami’s Dark Magic, Nacht’s Shadow Magic, and Asta’s Anti Magic, they might stand a better chance against Lucifero than everyone else. Yuno and Mereleona probably won’t return to the fight again.

Yami’s return raises hopes for the return of other characters, especially the Black Bulls. Noelle has been absent from the manga for a while and Black Clover chapter 323 will be a perfect time for her to return to the heart of the action.

If Yami’s new katana is indeed made from the World Tree via William’s magic, then there is a good chance of his and Patry’s return as well.

The status of the Qilphoth Channel remains unknown, as does the true purpose of Adrammelech. While she (presumed gender) seems to be a subordinate of Lucifero’s, she seems to prefer the spectator role.

The status of the other captains is also undisclosed, and there has been no news of the help that was supposed to arrive from the Diamond Kingdom.

