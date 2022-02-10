Fans take to Twitter as Black Clover spoilers reveal Yami Sukehiro and Nacht teaming up against Lucifero

Black Clover fans are delighted as the spoilers for the upcoming chapter have been released. The fight between the King of the Underworld and mages from the Clover Kingdom continues as Asta and the rest are trying to find ways to kill Lucifero.

The previous chapter ended with Nacht almost dying until Yami Sukehiro saved him from Lucifero's attack. Fans were hyped as they realized that the two characters might finally be able to team up against the Devil King. They have taken to Twitter to showcase their excitement, as the spoilers from chapter 323 have confirmed fans' hunch.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter of Black Clover.

Black Clover: Spoilers from chapter 323 shows Yami and Nacht teaming up against Lucifero

Fans were delighted to see Yami and Nacht interact in the upcoming chapter of the manga series. While Nacht seemed to be on the verge of dying, the captain of the Black Bulls saved him. However, the recent spoilers left fans excited for the vice-captain and captain to team up against Lucifero.

Oblivion @ItDoBeLikeItDo YAMI AND NACHT TEAMING UP THIS IS WHAT WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR #BCSpoilers YAMI AND NACHT TEAMING UP THIS IS WHAT WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR #BCSpoilers https://t.co/2VH0PzFLLL

Oblivion @ItDoBeLikeItDo AHHHHH I'M SO HYPED AHHHHH I'M SO HYPED

Rod @Draco_SF @ItDoBeLikeItDo This Yami and Nacht team up gonna be so amazing, can’t wait for this chapter @ItDoBeLikeItDo This Yami and Nacht team up gonna be so amazing, can’t wait for this chapter

While it seems unlikely that the captain and the vice-captain of the Black Bulls will single-handedly take down Lucifero, some fans are convinced that the duo could defeat the Devil King.

Cly @cryvore #BCSpoilers 100% this is happening next chapter now that Yami popped up. No one can tell me otherwise #BCSpoilers 100% this is happening next chapter now that Yami popped up. No one can tell me otherwise https://t.co/d42sMKAwQ3

While a few Black Clover fans were hyped about the fight, some fans were focusing on the interaction between Nacht and Yami Sukehiro. According to raw scans and fan translations, the two shared a heartfelt moment, which was appreciated by the entire fanbase.

Oblivion @ItDoBeLikeItDo Nothing to see here just 2 S tier characters having a 10/10 interaction #BCSpoilers Nothing to see here just 2 S tier characters having a 10/10 interaction #BCSpoilers https://t.co/KQtn1MuWp7

Fans have also thought about the situation by placing themselves in Lucifero's shoes. He is someone who despises human beings and considers them to be extremely weak. While it's true that he is far stronger compared to humans, he is being stalled by Yami and Nacht. Fans believe that the Demon King is absolutely furious given that mere humans are being persistent and not giving in to his attacks.

Oblivion @ItDoBeLikeItDo #BCSpoilers I know Lucifero is fuming at the fact that he's getting stalled by some half dead hobo with a branch I know Lucifero is fuming at the fact that he's getting stalled by some half dead hobo with a branch 💀 #BCSpoilers https://t.co/lZ5S53G0g0

Oblivion @ItDoBeLikeItDo @LifelessSaibot The 3 musketeers of limit surpassing and looking homeless @LifelessSaibot The 3 musketeers of limit surpassing and looking homeless

Fans are quite relieved to have Yami back on the battlefield. According to Black Clover fans, Yami is by far the best captain, and the upcoming chapter might showcase his powers along with Nacht's.

GoldSol ☀️ @GoldSolRadio #BCSpoilers



Yami still a top tier captain 🏽 glad to have em back and put some respect on his name. Yami still a top tier captain🏽 glad to have em back and put some respect on his name. #BCSpoilersYami still a top tier captain 👌🏽 glad to have em back and put some respect on his name. 👀 https://t.co/d4Dvm8eKOC

Given the way the manga has been progressing, fans are also worried about Yami dying in the near future.

Dipper07 @dipper07 this backstory 100% building up fornone of them to die #BCSpoilers this backstory 100% building up fornone of them to die #BCSpoilers https://t.co/dk65QYmGLi

It will be interesting to see how the plot progresses from here on. Given Lucifero's strength, can Yami and Nacht inflict a substantial amount of damage or will the duo struggle against the Devil King? Fans eagerly await the release of the upcoming chapter 323 and spoilers from the subsequent chapter, as it will reveal the fate of the two characters.

Edited by Shaheen Banu