10 most unique magic attributes in Black Clover

One of the benefits of Black Clover’s magic-based power system is the variety that it allows. With almost no rules on what can or can’t be magic, author Yuki Tabata provided himself and his story with so much room for growth.

While there are many magic attributes that are yet to be introduced in Black Clover, the series already has some extraordinary ones. Magic types such as Yuno’s recently introduced Star Magic continue to wow fans, even 300 chapters and several years into the story.

Here are the ten most unique magic attributes in Black Clover, in no particular order.

Star Magic, 9 other attributes make up Black Clover’s most unique

1) Anti-Magic

One of the most interesting magic attributes seen in Black Clover is protagonist Asta’s Anti-Magic.

The utility and importance of being able to nullify and cut through spells truly cannot be understated. With the ability to cut through and harm devils themselves, Anti-Magic is arguably the most powerful magic attribute seen in the series.

2) Spatial Magic

Notably used in different ways by brothers Finral and Langris Roulacase, Spatial Magic is both unique and incredibly versatile.

While many use it throughout Black Clover at large, the magic is one of the rarest in the series, with nothing like it seen thus far.

3) Food Magic

What’s particularly unique about Charmy’s Food Magic is the way in which it interacts with opponents’ own magic attributes and mana.

With Food Magic, Charmy can eat her opponent’s mana and convert it to her own. The opponent is also prevented from regaining their lost mana.

Almost no other magic attribute allows one to attack mana and magic directly, emphasizing Food Magic’s uniqueness.

4) Imitation Magic

Used only by Rhya thus far, Imitation Magic allows a user to copy the spell of another person by simply touching their Grimoire.

No other known magic attribute in Black Clover can do this, emphasizing how unique Rhya and his Imitation Magic are.

5) Star Magic

Yuno Grinberryall, only currently known user of Star Magic (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Used by Yuno Grinberryall, Star Magic is a hereditary combination of Sun and Moon Magic. The resulting combination allows its user to generate and manipulate stars at will. The user can teleport between the stars they create, offering great viability in terms of mobility and defense.

Offensively, each star can fire beams of light at opponents and can combine to create constellations, making larger and more powerful attacks. Nothing similar to Star Magic has been seen yet in Black Clover.

6) Blood Magic

Used by both humans and demons in the story, Blood Magic allows the user to generate and manipulate their own blood. Furthermore, the user can manipulate others into doing their bidding by taking control of their blood.

The user can also congeal the blood in order to form various weapons and defenses. Although used by multiple people in Black Clover, few other spells depend on a user or opponent’s body outside of mana and strength requisites.

7) Ash Magic

Zora Ideale as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Used prominently by Zora Ideale, Ash Magic allows its user to generate and manipulate ash at will.

In the series, Zora uses this attribute in combination with his Trap Magic to both hide and clue allies in on where his traps are hidden.

8) Kotodama Magic

Also called Word Soul Magic, this is the magic attribute Black Clover’s Devils are initially seen wielding in the series. With this magic, the user is able to manipulate different aspects of reality by merely uttering words and commands at the target.

No other magic seen so far in Black Clover does anything close to what the unique Kotodama Magic does.

9) Time Magic

Used by the Wizard King Julius Novochrono, Time Magic is an incredibly rare and interesting magic attribute. It is able to accelerate, stop, and reverse time within a specific space, allowing for a variety of uses and effects.

In addition to being one of Black Clover’s most powerful magic attributes, Time Magic is also one of the series’ most unique.

10) Painting Magic

Used by Rill Boismortier, Captain of the Aqua Deer, Painting Magic is unique both in its function and in how dependent on the user it is. When the user is in a positive mental state, the powers of this attribute are nearly limitless. However, when the user is feeling frustrated or depressed, it is incredibly ineffective.

As for Painting Magic’s abilities, the user can use paint to create any illustrations that can be reflected on a battlefield. Illustrations of living things can also come to life, with some degree of sentience shown. Additionally, the user can use the magic in a support role, creating healing areas or items.

