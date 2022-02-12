Black Clover: Magic Knight Squad captains, ranked according to power

Black Clover’s Magic Knight Squads represent the most skilled fighters in the Clover Kingdom, and their captains are the best of them. While each captain has incredible strength, a clear hierarchy of power still exists among them.

Even before the introduction of concepts such as Mana Zone, Black Clover’s magic-based power system and the variety it allows make comparing the captains’ strengths difficult. The fact that these characters have grown and learned new techniques since the start of the series makes it even more challenging.

Nonetheless, here are Black Clover’s Magic Knight Squad Captains ranked according to combat power.

Note: Kaiser Granvorka is notably missing from the list since we haven't seen much of his power so far

Black Bulls’ Yami Sukehiro and others top the list of Black Clover’s strongest captains

9) Dorothy Unsworth

Dorothy Unsworth, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the Coral Peacock captain’s magic is undoubtedly useful as a means of trapping, it offers little direct combat viability.

Should her opponent resist or escape her Dream Magic by whatever means, Dorothy won't be able to fend them off due to her lack of actual fight tactics. As a result, she’s easily the least powerful captain in direct combat.

8) Rill Boismortier

Rill Boismortier, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Rill’s Painting Magic offers more combat viability than Dorothy’s, it’s still best used in a support role, as seen during the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. Nonetheless, the Aqua Deer captain still has some strengths and options in direct combat.

While certainly not the strongest, Rill’s magic and combat prowess make him far from Black Clover’s weakest captain.

7) Charlotte Roselei

Charlotte Roselei, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Charlotte Roselei’s Briar Magic offers a good balance of combat and support skills. This is thanks to her blue and red rose magic, which allows her to use anti-curse magic and prioritize fighting power above all else.

The Blue Rose Knights captain is not a specialist in support or combat. However, her skills in both fields solidify her above-average rank among the captains.

6) Jack the Ripper

Jack the Ripper, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Wielding Slash Magic, Jack is one of the few captains in Black Clover who seem to specialize solely in offense. Despite this claim to fame, the Green Mantis captain is incredibly far behind the top-ranked captains on this list.

Regardless of whether it's by natural magic or a particular skill, Jack simply cannot compare to the remaining captains.

5) Nozel Silva

Nozel Silva, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Silver Eagle Squad captain arguably has the best balance of offensive viability and support skills among Black Clover’s captains. His Mercury Magic can be used in a variety of ways, from the creation of defensive fortresses and barriers to making a multitude of massive weapons.

Despite his impressive skill in both fields, Nozel's lack of combat specialization puts him behind the remaining captains on this list.

4) Fuegoleon Vermillion

Fuegoleon Vermillion, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being comatose for nearly half the story thus far, Fuegoleon Vermillion is one of the strongest captains in combat. His Fire Magic is incredibly powerful and dangerous.

The Crimson Lion Squad captain also possesses the Fire Spirit Salamander, which means he is capable of both Spirit Magic and Fire Magic.

3) William Vangeance

William Vangeance, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

William Vangeance is the captain of Golden Dawn, arguably the best Magic Knight Squad in Black Clover, and his World Tree Magic is incredibly powerful.

Vangeance's magic is almost unmatched offensively. It allows him to grow a multitude of trees across a wide area and freely manipulate them. He can even mold the trees into various shapes and traps, allowing for a great deal of offensive flexibility and creativity.

While World Tree Magic also offers a variety of support features, its combat potential is undoubtedly the highlight.

2) Yami Sukehiro

Yami Sukehiro, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While upcoming chapters may prove otherwise, Yami Sukehiro currently ranks as Black Clover’s second strongest captain. The best of his Dark Magic, when combined with his expert swordplay and use of his katana, allows interdimensional slashing.

Beyond his vastly powerful magic, the Black Bulls captain has a lifetime of combat experience to build on. This has resulted in extreme speed, strength, stamina, and swordplay.

Yami also utilizes Mana Zone and, uniquely among captains, Ki. Both combine to form a deadly zone of extrasensory perception surrounding his body.

1) Mereoleona Vermillion

Mereoleona Vermillion, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While this may shortly change, the former captain of the Crimson Lions is undoubtedly the strongest in Black Clover right now.

Mereoleona Vermillion is said to be the strongest human in the Clover Kingdom. The time she spent in nature strengthened her mana connection, boosting her reserves and the strength of her Mana zone.

Beyond her magic, Mereoleona is a master at hand-to-hand combat, possessing superhuman speed, strength, and stamina.

Mereoleona is also the only captain thus far to stand up to Lucifero twice. She has even received compliments from other devils and enemies.

