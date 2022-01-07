Black Clover chapter 319: New release date and time, where to read, and more

Black Clover is a popular shonen animanga series written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata. This series was quite popular when it released its first few chapters, and its popularity only continued to grow when it received an anime adaptation.

Recently, Shonen Jump announced a break that postponed the release dates of chapters from multiple Shonen Jump titles. Black Clover was one among the lot.

The new release dates are out, but fans will have to wait for another week until chapter 319 comes out. Here’s everything we know about chapter 319 of Black Clover.

Black Clover chapter 319 release details

According to Dualshockers, the upcoming chapter 319 of Black Clover will be released January 16, 2022. Shonen Jump usually takes a week-long break in December or January every year. Therefore, the release of the upcoming chapter has been postponed by a week.

The latest chapters will be available on Shueisha’s Manga Plus and Viz. It is worth mentioning that the latest three chapters will be available to read for free, but one would have to get the site’s paid services to access the rest of the older chapters. The release times for the various regions are mentioned below:

India Time: 8.30 PM

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

European Time: 4 PM

British Time: 3 PM

Fans will have to wait until two days before the chapter’s release to read the spoilers. They will be out only when the raw scans are uploaded after translation.

Black Clover chapter 318 recap

The chapter was all about the fight between Lucifero, Asta, and Liebe. Lucifero was able to overwhelm the duo with ease and continued to look down on them for being extremely weak. Asta and Liebe tried to fight back but couldn’t do much to the Devil King. They proceeded to use the Devil Union transformation to improve the power behind their attacks.

Lucifero could not contain his anger as Asta and Liebe managed to land a punch. He continued to land blows on the pair, and they were bested by Lucifero’s overwhelming strength. It seemed like Asta and Liebe were about to die, but reinforcements arrived. Mereoleona and the rest of the captains came to help Asta and kill Lucifero.

Edited by Shaheen Banu