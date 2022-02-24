Black Clover’s 10 strongest Magic Knights, excluding Captains

While Black Clover’s Magic Knight Squad Captains are undoubtedly some of the series’ strongest characters, the focus they receive often overshadows regular knights. Even protagonists Asta and Yuno feel like they’re usually overshadowed by a Captain, especially in the wake of the boys’ successes.

Black Clover’s non-Captain cast has plenty to offer when it comes to strength and might in the series. While proven time and time again through Black Clover’s story, fans seem to forget this when discussing the relative strength of characters.

Asta, nine others comprise Black Clover’s ten strongest Knights

10) Zora Ideale

Zora, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While his Ash and Trap Magic aren’t inherently the most powerful, Zora’s creativity and skill in their combat utilization make him one of Black Clover’s strongest non-Captains. His magic is seen used in numerous ways, helping him and the other Black Bulls get out of plenty of situations and fights victoriously.

It may not be the most flashy or inherently powerful, but it certainly allows Zora to become one of the series’ strongest non-Captain Knights.

9) Rhya

Rhya, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rhya’s Copy Magic gives him arguably the greatest combat potential of any non-Captain in Black Clover. His ability to limitlessly copy and store magic spells of others in his own Grimoire is a powerful tool to possess.

With a limitless supply of spells, he can counter almost any combatant perfectly, solidifying his spot as one of the series’ strongest.

8) Langris Vaude

Langris, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite his issues as a character, Langris is undoubtedly one of Black Clover’s strongest non-Captain combatants. His offensively-oriented Spatial Magic is incredibly versatile in battle, able to be used in various ways.

Zenon Zogratis even compliments him as the second-best Spatial Mage around, second to Zenon himself.

7) Magna

Magna, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Arguably the most impressive Knight during the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, Magna is able to take down Dante Zogratis single-handedly with his new spell. The use of his magic here is incredibly creative, emphasizing Magna’s ability to create situations suited to his strengths.

The power of placing oneself in a position to win is mighty. That skill, combined with Magna’s other spells and combat experience, easily solidifies him as one of the strongest non-Captains.

6) Noelle Silva

Noelle, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Noelle’s powers have grown exponentially as Black Clover’s story has developed. Over time, she’s become one of the most powerful Black Bulls, as well as one of the most potent knights overall.

With earning the seal of approval from her older brother Nozel, Noelle has solidified herself as one of the strongest non-Captain Magic Knights.

5) Luck Voltia

Luck, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Especially after training in the Heart Kingdom’s Mana Method magic, Luck is one of the strongest, highest damage fighters in Black Clover. His Lightning Magic was already powerful, and Mana Method further heightens its strength, as did his Elf Awakening.

This all combines into Luck being one of Black Clover’s strongest non-Captain fighters.

4) Yuno Grinberryall

Yuno, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Especially after awakening his Grinberryall family Star Magic, Yuno is undoubtedly one of Black Clover’s most powerful non-Captain combatants. He was always naturally gifted in the ways of mana, having mastered his Leaf Magic Grimoire fairly quickly, as well as awakening a Wind Spirit.

His combat and mission experience thus far in the story also gives him the fighting skills needed to become one of Black Clover’s best. All this combines into Yuno being one of the strongest and most unique non-Captain fighters in the series.

3) Asta

Asta, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ironically, despite having no magic at all, Asta gets the nod over Yuno for superiority in a fighting sense. Asta’s Anti-Magic seen throughout Black Clover allows him to fight on even ground with nearly anyone, including Devils.

His status as one of the series’ best foot-soldier fighters is solidified when Yami, one of the strongest Captains, calls for his help in the battle against Dante.

Asta has only gotten stronger since then, having formed his contract with his Devil, Liebe, meaning he can now use more Anti-Magic powers and forms and more efficiently. As the central protagonist of the series, he’s inarguably one of Black Clover’s strongest non-Captains.

2) Charmy Pappitson

Charmy seen after awakening her hybrid powers (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While this may be surprising to some, Charmy is one of the series’ strongest non-Captains on paper. Her Food Magic allows her to consume the mana of her enemies, while Cotton Magic allows her to use it for mana replenishing meal spells.

The reveal of her status as a Dwarf-Human hybrid implies above-average strength, considering how strong an Elf-Human hybrid is made out to be. While it may seem surprising, Charmy is most likely one of the series’ best non-Captain warriors right now.

1) Nacht

Nacht, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Currently, the vice-Captain of the Black Bulls, Nacht Faust, is undoubtedly the strongest non-Captain Magic Knight in the series. The most recent manga issues have seen him fight alongside Yami against Lucifero. His being contracted to four different Devils further proves his strength, both in resilience and mana stores.

Finally, his combat experience as a Black Bull thus far makes him one of the series’ best fighters. All in all, Nacht is inarguably the strongest non-Captain Magic Knight.

