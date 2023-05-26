Black Clover: All 4 spirits of Yuno’s Wind Magic, explained

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 360 out, fans finally got a chance to witness Yuno's new Wind Spirit Creation Magic spell. With that, the manga has finally showcased all four spirits of Yuno's wind magic.

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover follows the story of Asta and Yuno, two orphan boys in the Hage village, who dream of becoming the Wizard King. Yuno was born with immense mana, while Asta was mana-less. Despite his misfortune, Asta received a five-leaf clover grimoire, which allowed him to use anti-magic.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover: What are the 4 spirits of Yuno’s wind magic?

1) Spirit of Zephyr

Yuno's Spirit of Zephyr as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Spirit of Zephyr is a wind spirit-based Creation Magic spell, the name for which is derived from Zephyrus or Zephyr, one of the wind gods from Greek mythology that commands the west wind.

After assimilating Wind Spirit Sylph, Yuno Grinberyall can condense mana into a large two-handed sword. The sword can be used to cut through enemies or manifest a giant tornado around the sword. In addition, Spirit of Zephyr has erosive properties, meaning that it can weaken any material until it can be cut.

2) Spirit of Boreas

Yuno's Spirit of Boreas as seen in Black Clover chapter 276 (Image via Shueisha)

Spirit of Boreas is a wind spirit-based Creation Magic spell, the name for which is derived from Boreas, who is one of the wind gods from Greek mythology that commands the north wind.

After assimilating Wind Spirit Sylph, Yuno can shape wind into a halberd. The halberd can be used to release gusts of wind that are capable of shattering and disintegrating devil-reinforced magic. Fans witnessed this during Yuno and Zenon's fight. In addition, the Spirit of Boreas can also be used to drill wind into a target.

3) Spirit of Euros

Yuno's Spirit of Euros as seen in Black Clover chapter 305 (Image via Shueisha)

Spirit of Euros is a wind spirit-based Creation Magic spell, the name for which is derived from Eurus or Euros, who is one of the wind gods from Greek mythology that commands the east wind.

After assimilating Wind Spirit Sylph, Yuno can charge large amounts of magic and condense them into a recurve bow and arrow. The Spirit of Euros can be used to fire extremely fast and powerful arrows. These arrows are capable of cleanly piercing through a body boosted by devil powers without an issue.

4) Spirit of Notos

Spirit of Notos is a wind spirit-based Creation Magic spell, the name for which is derived from Notos, who is one of the wind gods from Greek mythology that commands the south wind.

After assimilating Wind Spirit Sylph, Yuno can charge large amounts of magic and condense them into a shield. While not a lot has been revealed about the Spirit of Notos in Black Clover chapter 360 spoilers, the spell has been shown to blow back oncoming attacks. Considering that it was able to block Lucius Zogratis's soul magic spell, it can be considered to be very strong.

