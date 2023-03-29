Black Clover foreshadowed Yuno's newest power-up long ago

With spoilers for Black Clover chapter 213 out, Mangaka Yuki Tabata has introduced a new spell for Yuno. However, eagle-eyed fans have come to notice how his ability was foreshadowed long ago during the second arc of the series. That being said, fans have begun singing praises of the Mangaka.

The previous chapter saw Lucius initiating his large-scale spell to attack the Clover Kingdom. While the other Magic Knights were too stunned to move, Yuno used his Star Magic to solely block the entire attack. Upon witnessing Yuno's strength, William decided to promote him the captain of the Golden Dawn.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Yuno's new spell was foreshadowed in Black Clover chapter 20

#BCSpoilers The fact that Yuno being able to move even while time's frozen has been foreshadowed since chapter 20 back in 2015 is crazy

In Black Clover chapter 356 spoilers, Yuno was shown using his new spell Star x Wind Spirit Magic: Neverland. As per Bell, Yuno was able to use the spell due to her own Spirit Magic and Yuno's Star Magic, which together was able to create Star x Wind Spirit Magic: Neverland.

As per the Wind Spirit, the spell manipulates the flow of magic power and time inside the given space, all while making the magic of the allies stronger and the magic of the enemies weaker.

Yuno be like "Get this mid off of me"

Later in the chapter, Lucius is seen trying to trap Yuno in his Time Magic, however, it does not affect Yuno as his spell "Neverland" negated the Time Magic spell. While Yuno had activated Neverland, none of Lucius' Time Magic could work on him. Thus, it was made evident that Yuno's magic was born to become the natural enemy of Lucius's Time Magic.

The basic principle of Lucius' Time Magic attack is aging. It is a magical affinity that manipulates and speeds up the flow of time, but Neverland manages to stop the flow of time within its territory.

Ya'll remember this scene? Now I'm starting to believe it was more than just "Yuno moving reaaaal fast"



Possible foreshadowing for Bell's full capabilities with Yuno? Ya'll remember this scene? Now I'm starting to believe it was more than just "Yuno moving reaaaal fast"Possible foreshadowing for Bell's full capabilities with Yuno? #BCSpoilersYa'll remember this scene? Now I'm starting to believe it was more than just "Yuno moving reaaaal fast"Possible foreshadowing for Bell's full capabilities with Yuno? https://t.co/Hxj8SOQYUP

As shocking as it may sound, Bell's ability to manipulate time was foreshadowed during her first appearance itself. After Asta was struck by Mars in the Dungeon Exploration arc, there did not seem to be enough time for any of his comrades to protect him. In that desperate moment, Wind Spirit Sylph happened to appear in front of Yuno as she stopped the flow of time, allowing only Yuno to see her.

After spotting the revelation, fans are now convinced that Mangaka Yuki Tabata foreshadowed Bell's ability in the manga's 20th chapter itself. That is exactly 336 chapters before Yuno used his spell "Star x Wind Spirit Magic: Neverland." Following that, fans could not stop praising the Mangaka for his fabulous work on the series' deuteragonist.

Wind Spirit: Sylph as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If one looks at the story surrounding the fictional land of Neverland from the works of J.M. Barrie, it is widely accepted that time does not pass in Neverland, allowing children to cease aging.

In Peter Pan in Scarlet (2006), time froze as soon as the children arrived in Neverland. A similar phenomenon was observed in the 2011 miniseries Neverland, as the land was an altogether different planet in the series. In this story, time got frozen due to external cosmic forces, preventing anyone living there from aging.

Thus, fans can say with certainty that Tabata was inspired by J.M. Barrie's works while creating Black Clover's Yuno, given that the similarities are undeniable.

