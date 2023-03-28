Black Clover chapter 355: Status of every Magic Knights Squad captain after Yuno's ascension, explained

With the release of Black Clover chapter 355, there has been a major change within the Magic Knights as William, after witnessing the strength of his subordinate, instantly named him the captain of the Golden Dawn. With a new squad captain joining the ranks, let's take a look at all the Magic Knights squad captains.

The Magic Knights are members of the Clover Kingdom's defense force, serving as part of one of the nine squads of mages who serve as protectors of the country. While they were led by the Wizard King, after Lucius's reveal, the Magic Knights squads worked together to safeguard the kingdom.

Yami Sukehiro, Yuno Grinberryall, and the status of other Magic Knights squad captains as per Black Clover chapter 355

1) Golden Dawn - Yuno Grinberryall

Yuno Grinberryall, as seen in the Black Clover movie trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Upon Lucius's attack on Judgment Day, former Golden Dawn captain William Vangeance tried to fight him, but he instantly got defeated. Soon after, Lucius used his minions to activate the "Final Judgment."

While all the Magic Knights looked helplessly up at the sky, Yuno used his Star Magic to block the large-scale spell, defending the entire kingdom. Upon witnessing Yuno's strength that rivaled Julius's, William promoted Yuno as the Golden Dawn's captain.

2) Black Bull - Yami Sukehiro

Yami Sukehiro, as seen in the Black Clover movie trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yami Sukehiro is currently at the frontlines in the war against Lucius, as he alongside Jack, Charlotte, William, and Yuno were set to fight any oncoming onslaught. Unfortunately, Yami was forced to see his deceased subordinate Morgen as a paladin.

Paladin Morgen attacked Jack, leaving Yami shocked after witnessing his dead friend alive and his ally on the verge of death.

3) Silver Eagle - Nozel Silva

Nozel Silva, as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nozel Silva is currently standing alongside his siblings Nebra and Solid Silva as they were preparing to fight Lucius and the Paladins. Unfortunately, Lucius knew how he could hurt his enemies as he revived Acier Silva as a Paladin and sent her to fight her family.

Nozel, Nebra, and Solid were shocked to see their deceased mother in front of them as part of Lucius's army of Paladins.

4) Blue Rose - Charlotte Roselei

Charlotte Roselei, as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Charlotte Roselei, similar to Yami, Jack, William, and Yuno, was at the frontlines during Judgment Day. She apologized to Yami for having ignored him for so long, as she promised to behave normally during the battle. However, Yami was unfazed by it as she asked her out for some tea.

When Lucius attacked, Charlotte was left shocked by the difference in strength between the Magic Knights and the Paladins as they instantly took down Jack and William.

5) Crimson Lion - Fuegeleon Vermillion

Fuegeleon Vermillion, as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fuegeleon Vermillion was standing alongside his older sister Mereoleona Vermillion and his Crimson Lion squad as they were waiting for Lucius and his Paladins during Judgment Day.

Upon their arrival, Fuegeleon, Mereoleona, and the Crimson Lion Magic Knights were instantly matched up against Paladin Morris, who was raring to fight the Magic Knights to help him advance the Evolution of Sorcerer Studies.

6) Green Mantis - Jack the Ripper

Jack the Ripper, as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jack the Ripper was waiting to fight Lucius and his Paladins on the frontlines of the Clover Kingdom when they appeared in front of him. Upon their arrival, Jack happened to mistake Morgen for Nacht. Since he had his guard down, Paladin Morgen attacked Jack, leaving a hole in his abdomen.

While Jack the Ripper is gravely injured right now, it seems like he will survive after William used his World Tree Magic to save him.

7) Coral Peacock - Dorothy Unsworth

Dorothy Unsworth, as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Dorothy Unsworth was last seen when Lucius Zogratis attacked the Clover Kingdom. She was previously at the special awards ceremony for Asta, following which she joined the Magic Knights squad captains in going after Lucius, but to no gain.

Dorothy was last seen at the ceremonial hall as the Magic Knights were having a meeting, following which Yuno arrived at the hall.

8) Purple Orca - Kaiser Granvorka

Kaiser Granvorka, as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaiser Granvorka was seen standing beside his Purple Orca Magic Knights squad as he stood guard to protect the Noble Realm from any assault from Lucius and his Paladins.

While he and his group were waiting at a similar area to that of the Crimson Lion and Silver Eagle, no Paladins were shown to attack them. Thus, fans will have to wait to find out who the Purple Orca is set to face during Judgment Day.

9) Aqua Deer - Rill Boismortier

Rill Boismortier, as seen in Black Clover (Image via DeviantArt/Alleker)

Rill Boismortier and Aqua Deer squad, similar to Kaiser Granvorka and Purple Orca, were guarding the Noble Real of the Clover Kingdom as all the citizens of the country were housed there in preparation for Judgment Day.

When Lucius and the Paladins attacked the Clover Kingdom, Rill and his Aqua Deer were one of the few groups whose whereabouts weren't revealed. As a result, readers will have to wait until the next update to see who the Aqua Deer will fight on Judgment Day.

