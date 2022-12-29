Yami finally beats the Itachi allegations to the delight of Black Clover fans

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 347 out, fans have finally learned the truth behind the Yami clan massacre. It was revealed how Black Bulls captain Yami Sukehiro was innocent and in actuality, the person responsible for the incident was Ryuzen Seven member Yami Ichika herself, who happened to go berserk after her father force-fed her a drug.

The Black Clover chapter 346 saw the Ryuzen Seven defeat the five-headed Sacred Dragon. The Shogun had informed them about the attack a day prior after he foresaw it through his Tengentsu. The Ryuzen Seven were just about to launch their attack on the Paladins when Yrul cast a spell causing Ichika to face her fear, which was her father. Due to this, her memories of the Yami clan massacre came back to her, revealing the truth to the fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover fans delighted after Yami beat the Itachi clone allegations

#BCSpoilers Where are all the haters calling Yami an Itachi clone? Why’re you guys so quiet all of a sudden 🤣 Where are all the haters calling Yami an Itachi clone? Why’re you guys so quiet all of a sudden 🤣#BCSpoilers https://t.co/ycc0f99gOv

Black Clover fans were having a field trip on Twitter after the spoilers for chapter 347 revealed the truth behind the Yami clan massacre. Earlier, after Ichika revealed how Yami Sukehiro massacred her clan and left the country, anime fanatics claimed that Black Clover Mangaka Yuki Tabata had simply copied Itachi Uchiha's backstory from Naruto for Yami Sukehiro.

Now that the truth has been revealed through Ichika's recovering memories, Yuki Tabata finally beat the allegations that Yami Sukehiro was an Itachi clone. Following this, Twitterati enjoyed their time telling anime fans who had previously accused Yuki Tabata of copying popular tropes from the shonen genre.

Fans even praised Yuki Tabata for the twist he brought to the famous anime trope. While Itachi may be the most popular character to have massacred his clan, he is not the only one. However, Yuki Tabata's take on the common shonen trope is refreshing to see.

Yami beat those itachi allegations 🥱 Yami and Ichika dad gave both a drug that make them go crazy and kill the clan (Yami refuse to take it) Mfs in the clan really got killed by an 8 year old girl Yami beat those itachi allegations 🥱 Yami and Ichika dad gave both a drug that make them go crazy and kill the clan (Yami refuse to take it) Mfs in the clan really got killed by an 8 year old girl #BCSpoilers Yami beat those itachi allegations 🥱 Yami and Ichika dad gave both a drug that make them go crazy and kill the clan (Yami refuse to take it) Mfs in the clan really got killed by an 8 year old girl 💀 https://t.co/soZSI9DO2a

NO WAY ICHIKA WAS THE ONE THAT KILLED THE CLAN AND YAMI TOOK THE FALL FOR HER??? ENOUGH WITH THE ITACHI ALLEGATIONS NOW NO WAY ICHIKA WAS THE ONE THAT KILLED THE CLAN AND YAMI TOOK THE FALL FOR HER??? ENOUGH WITH THE ITACHI ALLEGATIONS NOW #BCSpoilers NO WAY ICHIKA WAS THE ONE THAT KILLED THE CLAN AND YAMI TOOK THE FALL FOR HER??? ENOUGH WITH THE ITACHI ALLEGATIONS NOW https://t.co/WYjx8KTTYO

Oblivious @oblivibum Gonna be funny as hell seeing Yami get called Itachi after this chapter knowing Ichika's actually the one behind the clan massacre #BCSpoilers Gonna be funny as hell seeing Yami get called Itachi after this chapter knowing Ichika's actually the one behind the clan massacre #BCSpoilers https://t.co/6IUyu8Ohwk

almost like itachi took the blame of killing his clan but it was danzo’s idea



wowwwww amazing twist of tropes @saberofindigo so yami took the blame of slaughtering his clan even though he didnt do it?almost like itachi took the blame of killing his clan but it was danzo’s ideawowwwww amazing twist of tropes @saberofindigo so yami took the blame of slaughtering his clan even though he didnt do it?almost like itachi took the blame of killing his clan but it was danzo’s ideawowwwww amazing twist of tropes

#BCSpoilers Those people sweared Yami backstory was a 1:1 copy of Itachi and now look at em, goofy asf Those people sweared Yami backstory was a 1:1 copy of Itachi and now look at em, goofy asf#BCSpoilers https://t.co/vxYfEpUEXz

Mono.tw @MonoLu5 Itachi realizing he still has his only good feature after the yami allegations were false #BCSpoilers Itachi realizing he still has his only good feature after the yami allegations were false #BCSpoilers https://t.co/IJrkveZa6j

Unlike Itachi Uchiha from the Naruto franchise, who had massacred his clan to protect the Hidden Leaf Village, Yami Ichika from Black Clover happened to massacre her clan under the influence of an ancient drug that her father had fed her.

Ichika and Sukehiro's father was the head of the Yami clan and was angry over the absence of war at the time. Thus, he wanted his son to unlock his demonic potential through medicine. However, after Sukehiro refused to consume it, Ichika's father force-fed the drug to her, causing her to go berserk and massacre her clan members.

Some fans even joked how it was for the best that the Yami clan massacre had a different backstory as Naruto Managaka Masashi Kishimoto and Itachi Uchiha may have had a tough time if Yuki Tabata had followed a similar storyline.

Kishimoto better thank Tabata he didn't follow through with Yami killing his clan, Itachi's career would've been done for... Kishimoto better thank Tabata he didn't follow through with Yami killing his clan, Itachi's career would've been done for... #BCSpoilersKishimoto better thank Tabata he didn't follow through with Yami killing his clan, Itachi's career would've been done for...

The implication being that Yuki Tabata may have done a better job in portraying the famous anime trope than Masashi Kishimoto. Also, how Itachi Uchiha had only one good thing about his story, which was the Uchiha clan massacre. If some character were to do it better than him, his whole legacy would have been lost. As he would have just become an overly strong Uchiha, similar to Shisui Uchiha.

