Black Clover chapter 344 rumored to be delayed as Mangaka Yuki Tabata goes on a sudden break

Black Clover chapter 344 is supposedly rumored to be delayed, as manga author Yuki Tabata has gone on a sudden break with no chapter in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #50. Instead, the magazine is set to have an apology page from the manga author.
This is the second time within a month that the manga is going on a break. The last time the manga went on a one-week break after chapter 341, the same week in which Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter came back from its hiatus.
Now, just two weeks after the manga returned from its break, it has reportedly gone on a sudden two-week break again.
Black Clover reportedly on a sudden break this week
Reputed Black Clover leaker on Twitter, @diab_26 has revealed that the manga will be on a sudden break this week, with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump set to release an apology page by manga author Yuki Tabata.
According to another reputed leaker @WSJ_manga, the manga is set to return after a two-week break in the magazine's issue #52 with chapter 344.
While the manga was previously rumored to go on a break this week due to some confusion created due to the release dates shown on VIZ and MANGA Plus, both websites later changed the release dates to November 13. But given how the leakers have revealed Black Clover's sudden break in WSJ #51, it seems like the previous rumors were true.
While the new release date for chapter 344 hasn't been confirmed, fans can expect it to be released on Monday, November 28, at 12 am JST.
Weekly Shonen Jump #51 to release new information on
the anime
In the meantime, the leaker @WSJ_manga also revealed how Weekly Shonen Jump issue #51 is set to have the latest information surrounding the anime.
The leaker was adamant about how the text in the magazine mentioned "anime" and not "movie." Previously, a similar incident had caused the leaker a lot of trouble given how "anime" was mentioned in a similar announcement, only for it to turn out to be news about Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.
The text within the magazine directly translates to "We will release the latest information about the anime "Black Clover" that you can't take your eyes off!"
Fans have been eagerly waiting for the anime to return after it ended on March 30, 2021, with episode 170.
While the new information could still be about the upcoming movie, the same can only be confirmed when the Weekly Shonen Jump issue #51 comes out.
Until then, fans will have to wait.