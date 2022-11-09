Black Clover chapter 344 rumored to be delayed as Mangaka Yuki Tabata goes on a sudden break

Black Clover chapter 344 is supposedly rumored to be delayed, as manga author Yuki Tabata has gone on a sudden break with no chapter in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #50. Instead, the magazine is set to have an apology page from the manga author.

This is the second time within a month that the manga is going on a break. The last time the manga went on a one-week break after chapter 341, the same week in which Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter came back from its hiatus.

Now, just two weeks after the manga returned from its break, it has reportedly gone on a sudden two-week break again.

Black Clover reportedly on a sudden break this week

Diab @Diab_26 #BCSpoilers Black Clover will be on a sudden break this week! There will be an apology page by Tabata. #BCSpoilers Black Clover will be on a sudden break this week! There will be an apology page by Tabata.

Reputed Black Clover leaker on Twitter, @diab_26 has revealed that the manga will be on a sudden break this week, with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump set to release an apology page by manga author Yuki Tabata.

According to another reputed leaker @WSJ_manga, the manga is set to return after a two-week break in the magazine's issue #52 with chapter 344.

Shonen Jump News - Unofficial @WSJ_manga It appears Black Clover is on a sudden break this week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #50.



Adding its upcoming break next week, the series will be absent for 2 weeks until Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #52. It appears Black Clover is on a sudden break this week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #50. Adding its upcoming break next week, the series will be absent for 2 weeks until Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #52.

While the manga was previously rumored to go on a break this week due to some confusion created due to the release dates shown on VIZ and MANGA Plus, both websites later changed the release dates to November 13. But given how the leakers have revealed Black Clover's sudden break in WSJ #51, it seems like the previous rumors were true.

While the new release date for chapter 344 hasn't been confirmed, fans can expect it to be released on Monday, November 28, at 12 am JST.

Weekly Shonen Jump #51 to release new information on

the anime

In the meantime, the leaker @WSJ_manga also revealed how Weekly Shonen Jump issue #51 is set to have the latest information surrounding the anime.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks



This is the text in WSJ Mag. It doesn't says "MOVIE" but just "ANIME". BC fandom please think twice before y'all gang up on me from next time Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Black Clover Anime Latest Info will be revealed in next week's WSJ, Issue#51 Black Clover Anime Latest Info will be revealed in next week's WSJ, Issue#51 アニメ「ブラッククローバー」の目が離せない組最新情報を大公開していくぞ!!This is the text in WSJ Mag. It doesn't says "MOVIE" but just "ANIME". BC fandom please think twice before y'all gang up on me from next time twitter.com/shonenleaks/st… アニメ「ブラッククローバー」の目が離せない組最新情報を大公開していくぞ!!This is the text in WSJ Mag. It doesn't says "MOVIE" but just "ANIME". BC fandom please think twice before y'all gang up on me from next time twitter.com/shonenleaks/st…

The leaker was adamant about how the text in the magazine mentioned "anime" and not "movie." Previously, a similar incident had caused the leaker a lot of trouble given how "anime" was mentioned in a similar announcement, only for it to turn out to be news about Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.

Asta in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King teaser trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The text within the magazine directly translates to "We will release the latest information about the anime "Black Clover" that you can't take your eyes off!"

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the anime to return after it ended on March 30, 2021, with episode 170.

While the new information could still be about the upcoming movie, the same can only be confirmed when the Weekly Shonen Jump issue #51 comes out.

Until then, fans will have to wait.

Poll : 0 votes