Black Clover movie may receive a trailer at Jump Festa 2023

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King may receive a full trailer at Jump Festa 2023, according to various sources. The news has been circulating on the internet ever since the lineup for Jump Festa 2023 was leaked out a few months ago.

Earlier, fans speculated that they were set to receive a short trailer for the upcoming movie at Jump Festa, with the movie itself releasing sometime in 2023. However, after the release of the official teaser on October 6, fans now speculate that the event will feature a full trailer for the upcoming movie.

New Black Clover movie information set to be revealed at Jump Festa 2023

Ever since news of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War came out, Studio Pierrot has been in the limelight. They brought back the popular "Big Three" anime for its final arc, complete with movie level animation. In Bleach's case, the first full trailer was released three months before the anime premiered on October 10.

Similarly, considering that Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is set to release on March 31, 2023, we can expect a full trailer three months before its release, which is by the end of December 2022. The time frame also seems to match up with Jump Festa 2023, which is set to take place on December 17-18.

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait too long as the Super Stage event will start with Black Clover itself, featuring the voice actors of Asta (Gakuto Kajiwara), Yuno Grinberryall (Nobunaga Shimazaki), Yami Sukehiro (Junichi Suwabe), Julius Novachrono (Tomoyuki Morikawa) and the original anime character Conrad Leto (Toshihiko Seki).

What to expect from Black Clover Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage?

According to sources, the Super Stage will reveal information about the movie. This could mean that we may receive an all-new trailer for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. It may give us a better understanding of what to expect from the movie, while also giving us glimpses of other characters who failed to make their appearance in the teaser.

The Super Stage will also reveal information about the anime's video game, which is being developed by Vic Game Studios. While it was originally slated to be released in 2022, the development has been delayed and the game is yet to reveal its release date. However, up till now, the video game's official Twitter account has revealed several clips from the game, and it seems like it may be released soon.

Lastly, the Super Stage event may also feature manga author Yuki Tabata's comments going into 2023. He will probably relay a message about the manga's final arc. Asta has been in the Land of the Sun for quite a few chapters now. With the final battle against Lucius Zogratis yet to start, we can expect a lot going into 2023.

What to expect from Black Clover movie?

The Black Clover movie will feature an anime original story which will most likely take place during the six-month time-skip after the Elf Reincarnation Arc, as is evident from the teaser and key visual that Asta has yet to sacrifice his arm to Liebe in exchange of power, which means that it takes place before Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc. However, Asta is seen donning his new outfit, which denotes how the events of the movie took place during that time.

As for the plot of the movie itself, it will feature the former Wizard King Conrad Leto, who for some reason has returned. It seems like he may have some unfinished business with the Clover Kingdom.

