Fans are excited for Black Clover manga and Yuki Tabata's return from hiatus

Fans can't wait to see Asta and others return alongside Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga series (Image Credits: Yuki Tabata/Shueisha, Viz Media, Black Clover)
Joseph Brogan
Joseph Brogan
ANALYST
Modified Jul 10, 2022 11:12 AM IST

After several long weeks, fans are finally approaching the return date of Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga from hiatus. As fans may or may not remember, the hiatus’ purpose was to give time for Yuki Tabata to prepare for the series’ final arc, which will begin upon the series’ return.

Fans of the Black Clover manga are incredibly excited as the date draws ever nearer, offering theories on the reveal which the series left them on last. While only Yuki Tabata knows what the future holds for sure, this hasn’t stopped fans from trying their best to predict it.

Black Clover manga’s release date nears, setting Twitter ablaze with speculation, praise for the series, and more

Fan reaction

Only 2 weeks before Black Clover's return 🍀🔥 #BlackClover https://t.co/RbgpEtNSPI

As aforementioned, Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga series is finally approaching the end of its preparatory hiatus. The break was meant to give the author and illustrator time to prepare for the series’ final arc, which fans are incredibly excited about and optimistic about.

Wait is almost over #Blackclover #bcspoilers https://t.co/xS7lUWOLz9

With only two weeks left until the series’ return, Yuki Tabata’s silence has only stirred further speculation and excitement from and amongst fans. Many have shared what they love about the series or Tabata’s approach to artwork, story, and all other aspects of writing, drawing, and publishing a manga series.

i just made myself remember why I started reading mangas 🥸 i love how often Tabata uses line art and the way he inks the panel 🤤 and those minimal details to give a panel that look 🤤 i was supposed to read 1-2chps and ended up reading nearly 10… I'm on 296 now#BlackClover https://t.co/ipAPAOYUbn

One fan highlights Tabata’s line work, which they say reminds them of exactly why they became interested in anime in the first place. They continue by congratulating Tabata’s detailed work and how even the tiniest addition of art can majorly impact the aesthetic appeal of a panel or page.

Never forget when Lucifero was first introduced and started to no diff all the captains.Even gave Nozel that Aizen treatment 💀😭 #BlackClover https://t.co/RnzxGsqqBv

Other fans are also reminiscing on some of their favorite moments in the series, even likening them to moments in other series that Tabata says were an influence on him. One fan likens Lucifero’s treatment of the Captains to Ichigo’s treatment of Aizen in their final fight during Tite Kubo’s Bleach series.

“Asta…You’re going to be the wizard king, aren’t you?!!” #BlackClover https://t.co/T1spHq4Jmh

Tabata has stated that Kubo’s best-known work was a major influence on him and the Black Clover manga, making this fans’ Tweet even deeper in meaning. While many are happily sharing their favorite moments in the series thus far, others express their excitement that only two weeks remain in the series’ hiatus.

Day 76 from Black Clover hiatus ♠️🍀 Ayo two weeks only!! 🕰 Yuki Tabata planned to return only left 14 days!#BlackClover#ブラッククローバー📌 Black Clover Volume 16 (Chapter 145 ,pg 10-11) twitter.com/aaiirraa00/sta… https://t.co/u0lg5SWliw

Regardless of how fans show it, their excitement for the series’ return is clear beyond a shadow of a doubt. Given the cliffhanger with which the last issue ended, who can blame these fans for desiring to see precisely how the story will continue from there and begin its final arc.

finally reached this part 🫂 #BlackClover https://t.co/B78d3Z7v3g

Many are even specifically sharing the aforementioned reveal of Julius Novachrono’s identity as Lucius Zogratis, sharing their unhappiness to see such a betrayal. The reveal was jarring, causing the Black Clover manga series to be talked about well beyond the scope of the series’ fanbase and communities.

2 weeks left....return of the #BlackClover Manga...FINALLY!
Regardless of how they show it, why they’re excited, or what will happen, fans are excited about the series’ return. While many say they can’t wait any longer, there are, unfortunately, two weeks to go before Asta’s journey to becoming the Wizard King can continue.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

