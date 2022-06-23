When will Black Clover Chapter 332 be released? Everything we know so far

Black Clover took the manga world by storm after its debut in 2016, and its next installment is scheduled to release sometime around August 7, 2022. The series follows the journey of orphans Asta and Yuno as they find themselves on the long and tedious road to becoming the Wizard King.

The series has had a very strong run so far. From combating the Eye of the Midnight Sun to finding themselves up against the Devils of the Spade Kingdom, Asta and Yuno have come a long way. Leaving fans wondering about the fate of the dynamic duo in Black Clover, the manga went on a hiatus recently without confirming whether the Spade Kingdom Raid arc has come to an end.

Black Clover Chapter 332: Release date and what to expect

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts Black Clover by Yuki Tabata is going on a 3-month break starting next week, in order to prepare for the "Final Arc" of the series. Black Clover by Yuki Tabata is going on a 3-month break starting next week, in order to prepare for the "Final Arc" of the series. https://t.co/DjFvTVJxJV

Once the Spade Kingdom Raid arc was potentially over, as insinuated by prevalent rumors, Mangaka Yuki Tabata went on a hiatus. Given the magnitude of work involved in releasing an entire manga, it's understandable that the creator would want to take a break from his work to recover from the burnout.

That said, the initial date of release for Black Clover Chapter 332 was scheduled to be sometime around May 1, 2022. However, the date since been revised, and the new chapter is expected to go live sometime around August 7, 2022. Since Black Clover was released as part of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that is issued every Sunday, it's understandable if the manga receives similar treatment.

The upcoming chapter will most likely be the final arc of the manga. The last chapter dropped a piece of information that could be considered the biggest twist in the entire series. Wizard King Julius Novachrono was revealed to be the fourth Zogratis brother. To top things off, he was also the host for Astaroth, the Time Devil.

The ramifications of this revelation are speculated to be huge, and fans are curious about how the protagonists of manga will deal with this entire situation. Now that Julius Zogratis, aka Julius Novachrono, has Lucifero's heart, it'll be interesting to see how things progress in the manga. The final arc will focus on Asta and Yuno's battles as they face the upper devils who can't manifest themselves in the human realm for a lot of reasons.

Since there's still time for the manga to go live, there aren't any raw scans or notable leaks yet. However, fans can expect some leaks as the release date nears. Given the position that manga is in right now, there is a lot that can go wrong. Will Asta and Yuno be able to keep up with the devils and defeat them? Are they strong enough, or will the Lords of the Underworld overpower the dynamic duo? All these questions will be answered once Black Clover Chapter 332 goes live.

About Black Clover's Asta and Yuno

The manga sees Asta and Yuno showcasing their power in different ways. Yuno is one of the strongest wizards that the Clover Kingdom has seen till date, while Asta is a magic-less individual who pushes through adversities and challenges with the help of sheer grit and determination.

Asta also wields Anti-Magic, something that can easily cancel out any form of magic whatsoever. His Anti-Magic swords from his 5-leafed Clover Grimoire make him the perfect wild card for the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far