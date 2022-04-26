Black Clover: All fights in the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, ranked

Black Clover’s Spade Kingdom Raid arc has undoubtedly been the most action and lore-packed of the series so far. An incredible amount of development and reveals were made known in the arc, as well as many of Black Clover’s understudies receiving lead-role moments.

The arc overall is one of author Yuki Tabata’s best yet, especially in the wake of the most recent Black Clover chapter’s reveal. The arc has solidified Black Clover’s status as one of the top shonen animanga of the new generation.

This article ranks all the major fights in the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

Black Bulls dominate the list of best fights in Black Clover’s most recent arc

11) Mereoleona vs. Demon

Mereoleona as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being one of, if not the strongest Magic Knight in the series right now, Mereoloeona’s fight versus an unnamed demon is incredibly underwhelming. A majority of the bout takes place offscreen, with very few and sparing moments of actual combat shown.

Had the fight been given more of a spotlight, it’s possible that it would rank higher relative to other fights within the arc. Sadly, this is not the case, and Mereoeleona’s presence in the arc is, as a result, somewhat wasted.

10) Asta vs. Liebe

Asta versus Liebe was a visually and thematically engaging fight but had very little at stake. If it had any stakes at all, they certainly didn’t feel real or dire, mainly due to the outcome being somewhat predictable.

Sending Asta into the biggest battle of the series yet without total control over his Devil Powers was borderline unimaginable. While the exact ending of the fight and how it played out may have been shocking, the overall outcome was not, leading to an underwhelming fight.

9) Asta and Liebe vs. Nacht

Likewise, Asta and Liebe versus Nacht was also a low-stakes fight in Black Clover. The former pair's exclusion from the upcoming fight was unimaginable, despite author Yuki Tabata’s attempts to make it seem possible.

It’s worth noting that Tabata isn’t at fault for this failed subversion of expectations, as the shonen formula necessitates such trials be put in place despite their certainty of being passed. As a result, the fight is enjoyable but easily one of the least significant of the arc.

8) Nacht vs. Lilith and Nahamah

Nacht Faust as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Contrarily, Nacht’s fight versus Lilith and Nahamah felt like it had a genuine possibility of killing the Black Bull vice-captain off. His asking Plumede, one of his own devils, to die with him gave the sense that such an outcome was genuinely possible.

The eventual reveal that, despite Nacht’s best attempts, the two devils were merely playing with him further seems to imply his demise. The two even begin reaching for his throat in the fight's final moments, until a certain apprentice barges in.

7) Asta and Liebe vs. Lilith and Nahamah

AnimeDevilHunter @anime_paradis Asta and Liebe vs. Lilith and Nahamah was so damn poetic absolutely 10/10 fight might be tied with Asta and Yami Vs Dante for me Asta and Liebe vs. Lilith and Nahamah was so damn poetic absolutely 10/10 fight might be tied with Asta and Yami Vs Dante for me https://t.co/AYQPegGu69

Thus begins Asta’s first fight of the arc, as he devotes himself to saving his vice-captain and mentor in all things Devil Union. The fight shows off just how elevated he and Liebe are in their true Devil Union form, performing incredible feats against two powerful devils.

The fight is only made better by Nacht’s contribution in the final moments, restraining the now-fused devils so that Asta can land the final hit. Upon landing the final hit, the latter is knocked out of commission for roughly thirty minutes, but it kicked off the first real fight of this Black Clover arc with a bang.

6) Captains vs. semi-complete Lucifero

The Magic Knight Squad Captains, plus the Wizard King (Image via redballllllls/Reddit)

Coming much later in the arc than previous entries, the Magic Knight Squad Captains versus a semi-complete Lucifero isn’t terribly impressive but isn’t awful either. Its main purpose is to allow one of the three highest-ranked devils to show off their powers, as well as establish how large the gap is from typical mages to himself.

The Captains put on a good show, but not a great one, and the highlight of the fight is certainly the look at Lucifero’s powers. However, as an actual fight, it’s somewhat one-sided and doesn’t provide much in the way of stakes or consequences.

5) Black Bulls vs. incomplete Lucifero

Black Bulls versus incomplete Lucifero is a remarkable bout in Black Clover’s Spade Kingdom Raid arc. It’s both visually engaging and thematically pleasing, showcasing the dedication of the Black Bulls to their captain perfectly.

It also allows the entire Black Bulls squad to contribute to the fight, one of the few such occasions in the story. Each Black Bull member gets a chance to shine, making this fight one of the most memorable and enjoyable in Black Clover’s Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

4) Noelle and Undine vs. Vanica and Megicula

Moe ² @MoeSand_ BC 297



Wow what an amazing chapter. Megicula coming out right now was perfectly executed. Wish Noelle vs Vanica lasted longer but other than that 10/10 chapter BC 297 Wow what an amazing chapter. Megicula coming out right now was perfectly executed. Wish Noelle vs Vanica lasted longer but other than that 10/10 chapter https://t.co/YuSIia8gw5

Noelle and Undine versus Vanica and Megicula is one of few emotionally charged fights in the arc. Nearly every character present has a personal stake in the battle, whether it's Noelle looking to avenge her mother or Undine and Gaja looking to get Lolopechka back.

The fight is also incredibly pleasing in its combat visuals, with some of the most impressive spells of the arc being cast here. Noelle, in particular, impresses as Undine’s temporary host, hopefully teasing a permanent union of the two in the near future.

3) Yuno and Langris vs. Zenon

GIBBERT @GIBBERThypeman Zenon vs Yuno and Langris was a great start to the war Zenon vs Yuno and Langris was a great start to the war https://t.co/2xxPnkG6Kx

Yuno and Langris versus Zenon is undoubtedly one of the most impressive fights of Black Clover’s Spade Kingdom Raid arc. The fight sees Yuno somewhat level-up in a more drastic way than he had thus far in Black Clover, mostly thanks to him awakening his Star Magic.

Langris also impresses in the fight, but the highlight is undoubtedly Yuno versus Zenon. The latter’s backstory also further adds to the fight, showing the two to be somewhat of alternate versions of one another. Overall, it’s one of the best fights of the arc and potentially one of the best in the entire series.

2) Magna vs. Dante

A coloring of Magna vs. Dante (Image via AniNewWorld/YouTube)

If it weren’t for the final fight’s ensemble effort, Magna versus Dante would undoubtedly be the highlight of the arc. It brings Magna from the back row into the spotlight, and it takes him from being a B-tier fighter to someone who can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

His inventive Soul Chain Deathmatch spell fits perfectly with his character and gives Black Clover one of its few fist-fight brawls in the series. The bout is written, drawn, and mapped out incredibly well. And it would certainly have an argument to make for being the best fight in Black Clover’s most recent arc.

1) Yuno, Asta, Nacht, Yami vs. semi-complete Lucifero

This fight essentially features the major players of the arc on the heroes’ side versus the ultimate enemy so far, in the form of one of Black Clover’s supreme devils.

Nearly everyone involved has an emotional stake in the fight, but Yuno, Asta, and Liebe are obviously the three major highlights. Lucifero is responsible for the deaths of friends and family close to all three Magic Knights, and this undoubtedly motivates them during their fight.

While it was critiqued by Black Clover fans at the time, the revelations made in the most recent chapter more than fix these issues. All in all, this fight is undoubtedly the single best of Black Clover’s now complete Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

