10 strongest women in Black Clover

Black Clover is often hailed for its representation of women. The animanga series has incredibly well-written female characters.

Unlike most other series, where female characters are often regarded as passive bystanders, Black Clover shows women actively participating in fights.

In fact, for quite some time, Black Clover’s strongest character overall was Mereoleona Vermillion. Despite having been dethroned (at least in some fans’ eyes), she’s still one of the strongest characters among both men and women in the series.

Here are the ten strongest women in Black Clover, listed in no particular order.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Noelle Silva, 9 others form Black Clover’s strongest women

1) Mereoleona Vermillion

Mereoleona as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While this list doesn't rank these women in any particular order, it is worth noting that Mereoleona Vermillion is the strongest female character in Black Clover.

Mereoleona's massive mana reserves and her affinity for mana from spending time in the wild (as well as her noble heritage) make her a deadly, non-stop force. Her limits are seemingly unclassifiable as she rises to almost every challenge Black Clover throws at her.

2) Vanica Zogratis

Vanica as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Vanica Zogratis’ Curse-Warding and Blood Magic are part of what makes her such a powerful fighter. She functions perfectly in a support role with the former attribute, helping her teammates and hindering enemies with her curses. The latter attribute allows her to take part in frontline combat, giving her the freedom to create nearly any weapon.

Vanica’s combative prowess and experience enable her to wield both of these attributes effectively on the battlefield.

3) Megicula

Megicula as seen in the manga (Image via Black Clover Wiki)

Both with Vanica as her host and as her own entity, Megicula is one of Black Clover’s strongest women.

Megicula is also a curse-warding magic user and functions in a similar support role to her host. She can also wield the almighty Steel Magic used by Acier Silva as she is in possession of the latter's soul.

4) Fana

Fana seen with Salamander under her possession (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Even after losing control of the Fire Spirit, Salamander, Fana remains one of Black Clover’s strongest women. Her Elf Host status enhanced her mana reserves and power, including her Fire and Crystal magic attributes.

The battles she fought as a member of the Eye of the Midnight Sun give her the experience and prowess she needs to be useful in a fight. Fana's skills and experience combine to cement her spot among the series’ strongest women.

5) Noelle Silva

Noelle as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Noelle Silva has finally come into her own in Black Clover. Several characters who knew her mother even directly compare her talents to those of her mother, Acier, who was one of the best Magic Knights ever seen.

Noelle's status as a royal also bestows her with vast mana reserves, making her endurance nearly second to none.

6) Lolopechka

Lolopechka as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite not actually knowing any combat spells, Lolopechka is one of Black Clover’s strongest women.

Lolopechka's incredibly vast mana reserves allow her to spread her spells throughout the entire Heart Kingdom. Her possession of the Water Spirit, Undine, further emphasizes her latent strength.

7) Mimosa Vermillion

Mimosa as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite primarily being in a combative support role, Mimosa Vermillion has proven to be one of the series’ strongest characters.

Her healing abilities are hailed as some of the best in the Black Clover world, and she has come in clutch in different scenarios throughout the story.

Like Noelle, her status as a royal gives her vast mana reserves and fantastic endurance. She’s even managed to develop some high-power offensive spells throughout the series.

8) Charlotte Roselei

Charlotte as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As a Magic Knight Captain, it’s undeniable that Charlotte Roselei is one of Black Clover’s strongest characters. The various uses of her Briar Magic make her an incredibly versatile combatant.

Like most women on this list, her royal heritage gives her vast mana reserves and remarkable endurance in battle.

9) Charmy Pappitson

Charmy as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With the reveal of her Human-Dwarf hybrid heritage, as well as her Food Magic awakening, Charmy is undoubtedly one of Black Clover’s strongest women.

She now functions as an extremely rounded combatant, capable of both healing and supporting her teammates. She can also put out incredibly high offensive power.

Charmy's hybrid heritage implies that she has vast mana reserves (based on discussions regarding Elf-Human hybrids). Even if this isn’t the case, she has more than enough tools to cement her spot on this list.

10) The Witch Queen

The Witch Queen as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Witch Queen is very skilled in Blood Magic and is vastly knowledgeable of mana and magic in general. Her combat skills are incredibly effective, both when she fights and when she controls the bodies of others.

The Witch Queen's healing magic is also powerful as it was able to break the ancient curse which afflicted Asta’s arms earlier in the series. As displayed in her fight against the Black Bulls, the Witch Queen is undoubtedly one of the series’ strongest women.

11) Honorable mention: Vanessa Enoteca

Vanessa Enoteca and Rouge as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the reality-bending Rouge makes Vanessa Enoteca incredibly powerful, the do-over spell isn’t as relevant in the series lately.

Vanessa is unable to keep the spell active for long against Devils. This is due to the Devils' overwhelming power and the frequency with which Rouge is called upon during battle.

If Vanessa ever finds a way to make Rouge’s use more efficient or increase her mana reserves, she will likely become one of Black Clover’s 10 strongest women. Until then, however, she remains just outside the coveted top ten.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh