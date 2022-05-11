10 Black Clover characters who fans want to see more

Author Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover series is celebrated for a wide variety of reasons, with one of the most praiseworthy being its recent twist. Another highly lauded aspect of the series is its characters, and how well written Black Clover’s cast seems to be.

However, like with all literary mediums, characters must be picked and chosen for who receives screentime, and Black Clover is no different. As a result, there are some Black Clover characters who’ve gotten pushed to the wayside as the series has progressed.

Here are ten Black Clover characters who fans want to see more of.

Black Bulls squad members dominate list of Black Clover characters in need of more screentime

1) Grey

Grey as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A member of Black Clover’s central group, Grey is a Magic Knight in the Black Bulls who receives very little time in the spotlight throughout the series. Fans love her for her shy personality, especially when she finds the courage to push through and go against her nature.

Additionally, her magic is some of the most interesting in the series, allowing her to copy nearly anyone’s body and voice perfectly. Being one of the most relatable characters in the series with arguably some of the most useful magic results in fans wanting her to appear more often.

2) Magna Swing

Magna as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Magna Swing is a fellow Black Bull member who, for quite some time, wasn’t incredibly relevant to Black Clover’s plot in any sense. His combat skills eventually became too weak to help in the story’s current predicament (up until his most recent fight), taking away opportunities he’d have otherwise had to shine.

Additionally, the introduction of Black Bulls vice-captain Nacht Faust took away his older-brother, leader role within the group. He’s a fantastic character with inventive, exciting magic, and fans want to see much more of him than they recently have.

3) Luck Voltia

Luck as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Similarly, Luck Voltia’s berserker attitude, mindset, and fighting style gave him an easy entry into the spotlight early on in Black Clover. However, like with Magna, his combat skills eventually faded through the series’ midway point.

Thankfully, recent arcs have changed that, and the introduction of the Mana Method technique has allowed Luck to significantly contribute to combat once more. His character is also one of the best in the series, especially when paired with rival and best friend, Magna.

4) Gordon Agrippa

Gordon as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gordon arguably never really shines throughout Black Clover aside from small sections of the story where he serves specific purposes. One such example is when his family is visited to help the Black Bulls with their task of finding information on devils.

His shy nature, which deters him from being in the spotlight, is, ironically, what draws fans to him so much. His character is overall enjoyable, with just enough relatability for fans to recognize and admit that they miss him when he’s not around.

5) Henry Legolant

Henry as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Similarly, Henry’s illness which causes him to siphon magic from others nearby, forced him to stay out of Black Clover’s spotlight for a time. His appearances in the series thus far are fairly numbered relative to other Black Bulls as a result.

Every time he takes the stage, however, fans seem to only love him more and more. His slow-speech, overall kindness, and willingness to sacrifice himself is incredibly endearing to fans, and makes them want to see much more of him.

6) Sister Lily

Sister Lily as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Sister Lily is somewhat of a minor character in the series, her relationship with both Yuno and Asta is incredibly endearing for fans to experience. The two write to her and send their money back to the orphanage throughout the series, further emphasizing the bond they have as a group and family.

Additionally, Asta’s attempts at taking the Sister’s hand in marriage is one of the best long-running gags in Black Clover.

7) Rhya

Rhya as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being introduced as an antagonist, Rhya eventually became an incredibly beloved character by Black Clover fans. His demeanor, magic, and backstory all served to intrigue and eventually endear fans to him, despite his villainous role in the early story sections.

By the time of this writing, however, Rhya and the other Eye of the Midnight Sun members have become friends and allies of the Clover Kingdom. With such a relationship established, fans are clamoring for and deserve to see more of them throughout the final stages of the series.

8) Patolli

Patolli as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Similarly, Patolli was once the leader of the Eye of the Midnight Sun who wanted nothing but the ruin of Black Clover’s Clover Kingdom. However, after the devil Zagred threw a wrench in these plans, he ended up working alongside the humans, as well as reconciling with his old friend, Lumiere Silvamillion Clover.

As a result, he and the other Eye of the Midnight Sun members eventually become allies of the Clover Kingdom, even joining them in the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. With such a friendly relationship well-established by this point, fans understandably want and deserve more of Patolli and the other Midnight Sun members in the series’ final stages.

9) Julius Novachrono

Julius as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the Wizard King with arguably one of the coolest and most unique Grimoires in the series, it’s understandable that fans want to see more of him in battle. Even outside of battle, his intriguing demeanor and personality is incredibly fascinating to fans, piquing even the most aloof viewer’s curiosity.

Given the latest twist behind his identity as well, fans are clamoring to know everything they can about Julius Novachrono, from his first breath to his current actions. Without a doubt, he’s one of Black Clover’s most intriguing characters, and most definitely deserves more screentime.

10) Nacht Faust

Nacht as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Finally, despite being recently introduced and receiving plenty of screentime already, fans still want to see more of the Black Bulls’ vice-captain than they already have.

His status as a devil expert, as well as his backstory and role in the series, have led to fans absolutely fawning over his character despite the relatively recent introduction.

There’s little doubt that Nacht will be heavily involved in the final part of Black Clover’s story. If he somehow isn’t, however, it’ll be an incredible disappointment to the series’ fanbase which is enamored with his character.

LIVE POLL Q. Are these the Black Clover characters most deserving of more screentime? Absolutely! No way! 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul