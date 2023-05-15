Black Clover movie releases special Asta and Yuno teaser

With Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King set to release in theaters in Japan and on Netflix worldwide on Friday, June 16, 2023, the official Twitter account of the movie released a new teaser from the movie, featuring the protagonists - Asta and Yuno.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will see Julius Novachrono's predecessor Conrad Leto get resurrected as he uses the Imperial Sword to bring back three of the most feared former Wizard Kings - Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny, and Jester Garandaros - and take over the Clover Kingdom.

Black Clover latest teaser features Asta and Yuno talking to each other

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King released a new clip from the movie that featured Yuno and Asta speaking to each other at dawn or dusk. As for the setting, it almost seems identical to the scenery in the final ending theme from the anime, besides the fact that the devil's skull can't be seen in the background. Thus, it almost seems like the ending theme video was a hint towards the movie.

As for the animation, the in charge for the same was Takaya Sunagawa, who has previously worked on the storyboard of the anime's ending themes - 4 and 10. Additionally, he has also worked as the anime's Chief Animation Director, Animation Director, and has been responsible for Key Animation.

Besides Black Clover, the Animation Director has also worked in Hunter x Hunter Movie 2, Nisemonogatari, and many others.

How fans reacted to the new teaser

Firstly, fans were glad that Sunagawa Takuya had returned to the series as he had been absent from the franchise for quite some time. They were glad that he had returned, given his past with the series, which could help retain the true essence of the anime.

Fans believed that the new clip was great as both characters seemed sharp in the animation, which is something that has often not been the case during the TV anime's release.

Thus, knowing that the animation is set to be this good, fans cannot wait for the movie to be released and hope to watch it as soon as it gets released on Netflix.

While the movie has already released a couple of teasers and a trailer, fans hope to watch a new trailer with all-new clips. Thus, many fans believe that the new clip that was shared by the Twitter account is a hint that a new trailer is set to be released for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.

