Black Clover movie reveals unusual length and upcoming spinoff info

Additionally, some new revelations were made about Volume 23.5, as it is set to be written by Johnny Onda. The same will be supervised by Mangaka Yuki Tabata and will be released alongside the movie's release on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Black Clover movie comes with a tie-in novel

With about two months left before Black Clover:Sword of the Wizard King is released, Netflix recently revealed its runtime of 1 hour 50 minutes on the movie's landing page.

While the movie's runtime isn't that long when compared to other general movies, it is certainly long when one compares it to the runtime of other anime movies.

Usually, an anime movie happens to be about 1 hour 30 minutes long, with about 5-7 minutes of credits, give or take. Thus, the unusual length of the Black Clover movie has left fans ecstatic.

Johnny Onda has written three light novels for the franchise (Image via Yuki Tabata, Naoki Iwamoto)

Additionally, the people who will be watching the movie in theaters in the first week will be receiving a special movie tie-in novel, which will be termed Volume 23.5. This light novel will be written by Johnny Onda and will be supervised by Managaka Yuki Tabata.

Johhny Onda has previously written three light novels for the franchise, namely Black Clover: Abareushi no Sho, Black Clover: Kishidan no Sho, and Black Clover: Yuno no Sho.

Fans react to the movie's runtime

Upon learning about the unusual runtime for the movie, fans of the franchise could not stop themselves from expressing their joy on social media.

The fact that the anime ended two years ago, and fans were left with no anime content for such a long time has to be why fans are so happy upon learning about the nearly two-hour-long movie runtime.

Previously, a tweet from one of the animators hinted that the overall length of the movie was two hours, which has now supposedly been cut down to 1 hour 50 minutes. Fans are happy that regardless of the credits that will roll during the film, the movie's length could still be about 1 hour 45 minutes.

Slam dunk was 2hr4m

OP Red was 1hr55m

JJK0 was 1hr45m

Slam dunk was 2hr4m

OP Red was 1hr55m

JJK0 was 1hr45m

QQ movie was 2hr16m

However, some anime fans expressed how the fandom's joy over the movie's runtime seems a bit over the top, considering that several recently released films have had about the same runtime in theaters.

These include One Piece Film: Red, The First Slam Dunk, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie.

