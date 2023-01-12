The First Slam Dunk movie continues to overshadow Makoto Shinkai's Suzume film

The First Slam Dunk movie continues to dominate the theaters as it remains at the #1 spot for a sixth consecutive weekend after its release in Japan on December 3, overshadowing Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari. This was a given, considering the film earned 6.7 billion within its first month.

The movie follows the story of Ryota Miyagi, the point guard of the Shohoku high-school basketball team. He had an older brother, Sota, who inspired his love for basketball.

The film sees Ryota and his teammates -- Hanamichi Sakuragi, Takenori Akagi, Hisashi Mitsui, and Kaede Rukawa -- challenge the current inter-high basketball champions, the Sannoh High.

The First Slam Dunk movie remains on #1 for the sixth consecutive weekend

Still from The First Slam Dunk movie (Image via Toei Animation)

The First Slam Dunk, the new anime film based on Takehiko Inoue's namesake basketball manga, remained at #1 for its sixth consecutive weekend since its release as the film managed to sell 319,000 tickets, earning 480,867,330 yen (about US$ 3.63 million) in the past weekend.

These ticket sales were enough to stay above Suzume no Tojimari, which managed to sell 281,000 tickets, earning 375,243,090 yen (about US$ 2.83 million) in the past weekend.

Still from The First Slam Dunk movie (Image via Toei Animation)

In its first weekend, The First Slam Dunk movie managed to sell 847,000 tickets, having earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$ 9.50 million). Since then, the film has sold a total of 5.27 million tickets for a cumulative total of 7,685,000,000 yen (about US$ 58.2 million) in the 38 days since the film premiered in Japan.

In comparison, Suzume no Tojimari sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$ 13.49 million) in its opening weekend. Additionally, the film sold a cumulative total of 9.13 million tickets, earning 12.13 billion yen (about US$ 92 million).

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari poster (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari is now the #27 highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, all while being the #10 highest-grossing anime film at the same time.

This just goes to show how the movie has done a good job at the box office, especially in the opening weeks, after which the film must have lost its hype, causing The First Slam Dunk movie to take the #1 spot. But as for the cumulative earnings, the Suzume film has managed to earn US$ 33.8 million more than the it, which is about 4.4 billion yen.

Additionally, Meitantei Conan Haibara Ai Monogatari: Kurogane no Mystery Train compilation film debuted at #4 at the Box office, followed by Dr. Coto's Clinic at #5, Lonely Castle in the Mirror at #7, and Black Night Parade at #10.

