The First Slam Dunk anime film drops its official trailer, reveals cast and theme song

Toei Animation has finally dropped the long-awaited official trailer for The First Slam Dunk film and surprised Slam Dunk fanatics and basketball admirers worldwide. During the Toei Animation's livestream, the primary voice cast was revealed along with the film’s opening and ending theme songs.

Takehiko Inoue’s The First Slam Dunk is one of the most awaited anime films of 2022, as it is the prequel to the cult classic series that is returning after 27 years. As the film is set to reveal how team Shohoku was formed and the person behind the success of the infamous power forward, Hanamichi Sakuragi fans around the globe are getting impatient with its release.

Subaru Kimura will play Hanamichi Sakuragi in The First Slam Dunk

Apart from the trailer, the anime film has also disclosed the theme song where the Japanese garage rock band The Birthday will perform the opening theme song titled “The First Slam Dunk.” Meanwhile, 10-Feet will perform the ending theme song titled "Dai Zero Kan."

Here is the list of characters from The First Slam Dunk and their voice cast members:

Ryota Miyagi - Shugo Nakamura (Gin Gagamaru in Blue Lock)

Hisashi Mitsui - Jun Kasama (Nimble Arc Dale Anoch in Overlord IV)

Kaede Rukawa - Shin'ichirō Kamio (Makoto Katai in Komi Can't Communicate Season 2)

Hanamichi Sakuragi - Subaru Kimura (Aoi Toudou in Jujutsu Kaisen)

Takenori Akagi - Kenta Miyake (All Might in My Hero Academia)

In addition to the cast and theme songs, information on the staff members of The First Slam Dunk was also revealed:

Screenwriter and Director - Takehiko Inoue

2D Producer: Kentarō Mōri

Animation producer: Kazuhiro Nishikawa

Animation Supervisor: Kazuki Matsui

Art Setting: Nobuhito Sue

BG Supervisor: Yuki Sato

Effect Supervisor: Taro Matsuura

Modeling Supervisor: Kei Yoshikuni

Music producer: Ryūta Koike

Prop Supervisor: Yuki Sato

R&D + Rigging Supervisor: Hiroto Nishitani

Recording: Yasushi Nagura

Shot Supervisor: Toshiaki Kimata

Sub-Character Design: Yukiko Ban

Casting Producer: Yoshimi Sugiyama

CG Producer: Yūta Ogura

Color design: Shiori Furusho

Editing: Ryuichi Takita

Here’s how Viz Media describes the story of the film:

"Hanamichi Sakuragi's got no game with girls--none at all! It doesn't help that he's known for throwing down at a moment's notice and always coming out on top. A hopeless bruiser, he's been rejected by 50 girls in a row! All that changes when he meets the girl of his dreams, Haruko, and she's actually not afraid of him! When she introduces him to the game of basketball, his life is changed forever…"

Moreover, it was recently announced that The First Slam Dunk would be receiving film screenings across Japan. The movie will premiere on 40 IMAX screens on December 3, 2022, and later on December 10, it will be screened at 34 Dolby Atmos and Dolby Cinema theaters. The reserved-seat tickets will be available for purchase from today, November 5.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

