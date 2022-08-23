Paprika novel set to be adapted into Hollywood live-action series

The cult-classic Paprika novel by author Yasutaka Tsutsui was recently announced to be receiving a Hollywood live-action series adaptation. Per other sources, Amazon Studios and Hivemind are the two names currently attached to the project in terms of studios and backers.

Along with the adaptation news, sparse details related to staff information were released as well. However, no cast have been announced as of this writing. Anime fans may recognize the name from Satoshi Kon’s 2006 anime film adaptation of the novel, which used the same name.

Paprika novel set to be adapted yet again, this time into Hollywood budget live-action series by Amazon Studios, Hivemind

The latest news

As mentioned above, Amazon Studios and Hivemind have reportedly been linked to a Hollywood live-action adaptation of Paprika. The source material has been slated as Yasutaka Tsutsui’s original 1993 novel, rather than the late Satoshi Kon’s 2006 anime film adaptation of the same name.

A very small list of staff was attached to the project alongside the announcement, beginning with Birds of Prey’s Cathy Yan to direct and executive produce the series. Also attached is Rewild’s Ash Sarohia, Yan’s producing partner, in an executive producer role. Announced for even more executive producer roles are Masi Oka and Hivemind’s Jason F. Brown.

The story is set in the near future, in a world where dream monitoring and intervention as a means of treating mental disorders has resulted in a new form of psychotherapy. The novel focuses on Atsuko Chiba, the most prominent scientist in this new field, who uses her eponymous alter-ego to infiltrate the dreams of others, treating and curing their illnesses in the process.

Her colleague Kosaku Tokita has created a miniaturized version of the Institute’s dream-analysis devices, calling it the DC Mini. However, things go awry when the DC Mini is stolen, allowing the thief to enter the minds of anyone and essentially mind-control them. Thus, a frantic search for the criminal and the missing device begins, with Paprika at the forefront of the hunt.

Both Tsutsui’s original novel and the late Satoshi Kon’s 2006 film adaptation have received critical and fan praise alike. Some even theorize that both forms of Paprika served as inspiration for the 2010 hit Hollywood film Inception, which also has a dream-invasion-based plot, albeit taken in a much different direction.

