The First Slam Dunk anime film releases its first teaser

Takehiko Inoue’s Slam Dunk is a cult classic Shonen gem. With 170 million copies in circulation, the series has become the seventh best-selling manga in history. Takehiko Inoue garnered praise for helping popularize basketball in the Japan Basketball Association, which is one of his greatest achievements.

The beloved series was then adapted into an anime by Toei Animation, one of the most popular production houses in the anime industry. Now, Takehiko Inoue has announced on his official Twitter account that the series will receive a new anime film from Toei Animation titled The First Slam Dunk. The news has taken the internet by storm and fans are already excited.

Slam Dunk returns with new film after decades, Japan release date revealed

It's been a long time since the anime was last aired, which is why the return of Slam Dunk with a new movie, that is also being animated by Toei Animation, is such great news. Being one of the best anime that focuses on sports and showcases the sports culture, the series deserves all the hype. Inoue managed to awaken curiosity in people's minds regarding basketball, which led to the success of the series.

The new anime film was announced a week ago without a trailer or any key visuals. However, on Thursday, July 7, 2022, the anime film revealed its first teaser, giving a glimpse of the new character design and showcasing the amazing artwork.

Inoue has also revealed the release date for the film. The highly-anticipated film will release on December 3, 2022 in Japan.

For now, there has been no news regarding its release in other regions. Fans outside Japan are worried, but they are still delighted about the upcoming movie. Judging by the popularity of the anime in other countries, however, fans can expect Inoue to break the news of a global release pretty soon.

Here’s how Viz Media describes the story of the film:

"Hanamichi Sakuragi's got no game with girls--none at all! It doesn't help that he's known for throwing down at a moment's notice and always coming out on top. A hopeless bruiser, he's been rejected by 50 girls in a row! All that changes when he meets the girl of his dreams, Haruko, and she's actually not afraid of him! When she introduces him to the game of basketball, his life is changed forever…"

It seems that the film will act as a prequel to the franchise. It will reveal the woman who introduced basketball to Hanamichi, which will be one of the greatest revelations in the history of the franchise. Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming Slam Dunk film.

