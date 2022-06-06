Hunter x Hunter mangaka Togashi posts new sketches, leaves Twitter confused

These past few weeks have been quite eventful for Hunter x Hunter fans. Just last month, on May 24, an anonymous and recently opened account posted storyboard sketches with captions that included the name of the anime that has been on a hiatus since 2014.

This sudden activity left the entire fanbase thinking that the manga would resume. However, given the account's name (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp), people were quite suspicious until One Punch Man mangaka, Yusuke Murata, confirmed that the aforementioned account belonged indeed to Yoshihiro Togashi, the creator of Hunter x Hunter.

The account has since updated its bio, which reads (according to Google Translate):

"It is official. I will mainly tell you the progress of the manuscript."

Since then, fans have been waiting for more updates with respect to the series and want to understand when the manga will resume. The aforementioned Twitter account released another image on June 6, leaving Twitter buzzing as the entire fanbase couldn't stop talking about it.

Hunter x Hunter: Twitter goes berserk as Togashi uploads another image resembling Gon and a few other characters

It seems like the Hunter x Hunter mangaka likes to have fun by leaving cryptic messages for the fans to decipher. The latest tweet that was uploaded by Togashi left the entire fanbase confused, but there were a few who were able to decipher what he meant by that tweet and also provided the respective context for the fans to understand what he meant by it.

The translation of his latest tweet reads:

“For the time being, 3 more episodes. There is no Nyarome. It's just like a fake. The quality of the three of you is egregious even though you've been drinking”

Fans were quite confused by this, but a few Twitter users were able to explain the context and what this image meant. Togashi was referring to a tweet by Morita Masanori in which he explained how he had a drink with Inoue and Togashi a long time ago. At that time, the mangakas drew their respective series' protagonists. This drawing was ruined by a drawing of Nyarome.

This provided the right amount of information for the entire fanbase since the image was quite confusing and seemed quite random. Fans were quite thankful for this Twitter user since their tweet clarified a lot of confusion for a large chunk of the fanbase.

Some Hunter x Hunter fans were quite excited and expressed their interest in the series, with many speculating that HxH and Slam Dunk will be making a comeback this year. While that may seem unlikely, the latest tweet from Togashi certainly sparked interest among fans.

Lira🍃 @April9_1998 @HxHSource HUNTET X HUNTER AND SLAM DUNK 2022 COMEBACK YEEHAWWWWWWWWWW @HxHSource HUNTET X HUNTER AND SLAM DUNK 2022 COMEBACK YEEHAWWWWWWWWWW https://t.co/sjL84UnWVl

A lot of fans have made a ton of memes as to how a tweet from the user @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp is giving them something to look forward to.

The fanbase seems to be quite excited since the mangaka hinted that he's working on three more chapters. However, no information with respect to the total number of chapters has been revealed yet. Fans should certainly follow Yoshihiro Togashi on Twitter to stay updated with the latest news regarding the manga series.

