Hunter x Hunter mangaka shares 3rd page of the upcoming chapter

Hunter x Hunter is arguably one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series of all time. The Yoshihiro Togashi-created manga is extremely popular, and for some, it served as a gateway to the anime itself. The entire fanbase has gone berserk ever since mangaka Togashi joined Twitter on May 24 and released an image of the manga's latest chapter.

Fans then realized that the series would return soon, and this sentiment has taken over numerous social media platforms and online forums that discuss anime in general. After posting two images with '6' and '7' written on the bottom right corner, Yoshihiro Togashi took to Twitter on May 27 to upload the number '8' image, presumably from his storyboard.

Here’s a look at the recent content that the Hunter x Hunter mangaka has put out.

Fans go berserk on Twitter as Hunter x Hunter mangaka shares the third image of the storyboard for the upcoming chapters

Hunter x Hunter is a shonen anime and manga series written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi. The anime went on a hiatus back in 2018, and fans were recently wondering if the mangaka himself tweeted recent images of his storyboard.

Initially, fans were quite skeptical about the image and the authenticity of the information available on Twitter. However, One Punch Man illustrator, Yusuke Murata, tweeted, confirming that the pictures uploaded to that account were by the mangaka himself.

Here's the first image Togashi-sensei uploaded:

The first picture of the storyboard the mangaka uploaded came about on May 24, and the caption was quite interesting as well. This cryptic message by Togashi-sensei left fans speculating about what to expect in the upcoming weeks.

The caption of the image that was uploaded on his Twitter account read “4 more episodes for the time being,” which could mean that the mangaka has planned for four chapters as of now.

On May 25, the mangaka tweeted another image (albeit without context):

The second image from the storyboard was uploaded on May 26:

Now, fans are left overly excited as the mangaka uploaded another image a few hours ago:

This image seems like another piece of his storyboard for the upcoming chapter of Hunter x Hunter. While the image barely had any information for the fans to decipher, one particular fan observed the katakana characters on the paper.

According to the Twitter user @sandman_AP, the katakana characters are usually used when a character falls.

sandman @sandman_AP @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Thanks so much, Togashi-sensei. Looks like the SFX says, "ドシャ", which is usually used when someone falls down.. @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Thanks so much, Togashi-sensei. Looks like the SFX says, "ドシャ", which is usually used when someone falls down..😎

While most of the fanbase was quite hyped for the new sketch that was uploaded, a few fans didn’t seem to be as excited. Some of these fans believe that the mangaka would go on hiatus again and that there was no reason for them to be as excited as they are at the moment.

But it seems like die-hard fans are pretty content that their favorite mangaka can give whatever little that he can and that they are supporting his journey for the next few chapters that will be released soon.

Many fans took to Twitter and mentioned how happy they are because two of the most popular anime series (Bleach and Hunter x Hunter) will be making their return soon enough. Bleach fans joined in on this and expressed their delight towards this news.

Togashi sensei has expressed his views on the series and has stated that he intends to finish it. Fans are happy to see him return despite the medical issues that have strained his work.

Fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation for the upcoming chapters of Hunter x Hunter. Fans can stay updated by visiting the mangaka’s Twitter account, which is intended to inform them about the manuscript's progress.

