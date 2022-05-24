Twitter goes berserk as Togashi confirms Hunter x Hunter return

Earlier this morning, it was confirmed via Twitter that Hunter X Hunter author and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi and his aforementioned series are returning after a break. The author tweeted out draft images of an upcoming issue, with many fans suspecting it to be Togashi behind the Twitter account.

This was eventually confirmed by One-Punch Man illustrator Yusuke Murata, who happily confirmed to the site that it was indeed Togashi tweeting about Hunter X Hunter’s return. This has caused both series' fans and general anime fans on the site to cheer and celebrate the return of one of manga’s most legendary author and series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the anime community’s reaction to Hunter X Hunter and Yoshihiro Togashi’s return.

Twitter absolutely loses it over Togashi’s announcement of 4 new Hunter X Hunter chapters

Twitter reaction

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



Togashi's tweet saying "for now 4 chapters left" is real 冨樫義博 @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp とりあえずあと4話。 とりあえずあと4話。 https://t.co/OwoB4ljp1x "OPM" artist Murata Yusuke just confirmed that this is indeed the twitter account of "Hunter x Hunter" creator Yoshihiro Togashi.Togashi's tweet saying "for now 4 chapters left" is real twitter.com/Un4v5s8bgsVk9X… "OPM" artist Murata Yusuke just confirmed that this is indeed the twitter account of "Hunter x Hunter" creator Yoshihiro Togashi.Togashi's tweet saying "for now 4 chapters left" is real twitter.com/Un4v5s8bgsVk9X…

As mentioned above, Hunter X Hunter author Yoshihiro Togashi announced his and his series’ return from hiatus earlier this morning via Twitter. Fans have been celebrating Togashi's comeback in a variety of ways since confirmation from One-Punch Man illustrator came through that this was indeed Togashi's Twitter account.

Nearly everyone involved in the conversation on the social media site is expressing their happiness and gratitude at the series’ confirmed return. Many are posting memes to express their pleasure, with some even using pictures from either the 1999 or 2011 series’ anime to express gratitude.

cia @osaragiwrshppr Gon and Killua's voice actors reaction about hunter x hunter's comback is the cutest thing Gon and Killua's voice actors reaction about hunter x hunter's comback is the cutest thing 😭❤ https://t.co/rHjBbjPJSA

The Japanese voice actors for Gon and Killua, Megumi Han and Mariya Ise, respectively, have even tweeted their emotions in the microblogging site regarding the announcement. Han used a hand-drawn image of Gon shedding a tear, while Ise used an image of Killua in the same sketch-book style who’s also seen shedding a tear.

an⁷ @killugonist hunter x hunter nation… we can finally smile again hunter x hunter nation… we can finally smile again https://t.co/vHsMmXNBUy

This is without a doubt one of the most significant and unique reactions to the announcement, demonstrating how touched everyone associated with the series is. Whether as a fan or as someone who got the chance to bring one of the series’ characters to life, Togashi’s return and that of his series are incredibly momentous, special occasions.

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews I honestly... almost gave up hope with Hunter x Hunter



Can't believe its coming back.... I honestly... almost gave up hope with Hunter x HunterCan't believe its coming back....

Fans are also expressing their disbelief at the reality of Hunter X Hunter coming back, with some admittedly saying that they never imagined it would return. Others are expressing how ridiculous the situation is, expressing hypothetical disbelief at the events transpiring.

‏ً @ihsoka if you told me yesterday that THEE yoshihiro togashi will announce a hunter x hunter comeback using twitter i would have told you that you need to be put in an institution if you told me yesterday that THEE yoshihiro togashi will announce a hunter x hunter comeback using twitter i would have told you that you need to be put in an institution https://t.co/Ku5uj1CA8S

Regardless of exactly how, it’s clear that everyone with an attachment to the series in some way, shape, or form is celebrating the manga’s return. While an anime return is unlikely due to a lack of source material to adapt, four additional chapters are the initial steps toward the series' TV anime revival.

In summation

Johnny @JohnnySpittin HUNTER X HUNTER IS FOR REAL COMING BACK LETS GOOOOOO HUNTER X HUNTER IS FOR REAL COMING BACK LETS GOOOOOO https://t.co/0jpLCAvUBu

Fans are incredibly ecstatic at the news of Hunter X Hunter and Yoshihiro Togashi’s return from hiatus, and are being incredibly vocal about it as well. Nearly every fan of the series with a Twitter account is rejoicing, whether by making memes or being incredibly open and heartfelt about their love for the series.

whimsydearest @whimsydearest Hunter x Hunter is coming back. This is not a drill. Hunter x Hunter is coming back. This is not a drill. https://t.co/osX8ZegDeb

The experience has been an unreal one for these diehard fans who’ve been waiting for the series’ current hiatus to end since November, 2018. The reaction shows just how impactful Togashi’s world has been to many different people from many different walks of life, who can all relate to the story in one way or another.

