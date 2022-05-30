5 Hunter x Hunter characters with unfinished journeys (& 5 whose stories have ended)

The Hunter x Hunter series is filled with amazing characters with their own goals and motivations. Some of these characters were able to accomplish what they had set out for or were stopped midway, while others are only just getting started on their journey.

Many of these characters have had their stories expanded on in manga chapters that have not been adapted yet.

Note: This list is not exhaustive and only reflects the author's opinion. It also contains spoilers for both the Hunter x Hunter anime and manga.

5 characters in Hunter x Hunter whose stories are just beginning

1) Kurapika

Kurapika was introduced as the last remaining member of the Kurta clan. He explained that his motivation to become a Hunter was to track down the Phantom Troupe and recover his clan's Scarlet Eyes. After splitting up with his friends following the Hunter Exam, he went straight into accomplishing his goal.

His journey is currently being explored in the manga, but it is nowhere near complete. Unfortunately, Kurapika seems to have developed a much darker personality in the recent manga chapters. Hopefully, he will not make any dangerous mistakes resulting in his death.

2) Ging Freecss

Hailed as one of the greatest Nen users of all time, Ging Freecss definitely has a lot of adventures left in him. He has not been shown much in the anime, but in the manga, he is currently on an expedition team to explore the Dark Continent. Ging's journey will only end if he either dies during the Dark Continent expedition or uncovers all of the Dark Continent's well-kept secrets.

3) Killua Zoldyck

Killua as he appears in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

As a member of the Zoldyck Family, Killua was trained in the art of assassination since birth. He used these skills, along with his Nen abilities, to skillfully take down opponents that were many times stronger than him.

In the last episode of the 2011 anime, Gon and Killua are shown going their separate ways. Killua plans on traveling the world with Alluka and Nanika to make up for her isolated childhood. However, he still has immense potential to realize in the future. His journey is nowhere near its end and is probably just beginning.

4) Hisoka Morow

Hisoka is one of the most eccentric characters Hunter x Hunter has to offer. Throughout Hunter x Hunter, he was always looking for the strongest character to fight. His desire led him to fight Chrollo, but this had a terrible outcome and resulted in his death.

However, Machi was able to stitch him back together while his Nen began to re-emerge. Hisoka then came back to life and decided to get revenge on the Phantom Troupe by killing them all. The crazy clown's journey seemed to have ended when he died, but his death only served to light a fire beneath him. Now, his journey is nowhere near finished.

5) Feitan Portor

After Chrollo left on a journey to find a Nen Exorcist, Feitan became the de facto leader of the Phantom Troupe until Chrollo's return. As the leader, he has to watch over the current members and check out any potential members. He also has to lead them whenever they go on heists.

Feitan's story is still being told and fans have no idea what will come next. However, many people are expecting a fight between him and Hisoka sometime in the near future.

5 characters whose journey has come to an end

1) Isaac Netero

Isaac Netero was the former Chairman of the Hunter Association and was once considered the greatest Nen user in the world. He did not get much screentime throughout Hunter x Hunter as many of the enemies that came up were not dangerous enough to warrant his strength.

However, Meruem and the Chimera Ants' threat to humanity forced him to join the action. His incredible journey ended after he committed suicide in an attempt to kill Meruem.

2) Mereum

Meruem as he appears in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

Mereum was the King of the Chimera Ants and the strongest character overall in Hunter x Hunter. After consuming the brains of various Nen users, he became unmatched in combat and was going to easily defeat Netero, but the Poor Man's Rose ended up incinerating and poisoning him.

Although he was set to rule the world, he changed his goal to playing Gungi with Komugi all day. Unfortunately, the Poor Man's Rose put an end to his journey that had just started.

3) Pokkle

Many fans fell in love with Pokkle during the Hunter Exam after they saw his hard work and skill. After becoming a Fantastic Beasts Hunter, he decided to journey to the Neo Green Life Autonomous Region. He was incredibly excited about this opportunity, but it turned out to be disastrous.

He struggled against the chimera ants and was soon overwhelmed. Pitou then used him as a test subject as they would probe his exposed brain to further understand the human nervous system. He was then swiftly killed and fed to the Chimera Ant Queen as nutrients for Meruem.

4) Komugi

Komugi is the world-renowned Gungi champion and the only character to consistently defeat Meruem in any board game. No matter how much the Chimera Ant King tried, he could never take her down.

During one of their last Gungi matches, Komugi seemed to awaken Nen naturally. She had an immense amount of potential for Gungi and would have become so much better. Unfortunately, she contracted the poison Meruem got from the Poor Man's Rose and passed away soon after.

5) Maha Zoldyck

Maha Zoldyck is a character shrouded in mystery. He is the oldest member of the Zoldyck Family and Killua's great-great-grandfather. He was also praised for being incredibly powerful as the only person ever to fight him and live was Isaac Netero.

Though he was once incredibly powerful, his journey seems to have come to an end. His era has passed, and it is time for Killua to become the strongest member of the Zoldyck Family.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far