10 most powerful Hunters in Hunter X Hunter, ranked

Hunter x Hunter is a series filled with powerful characters, typically known as Hunters. Each Hunter has their own unique Nen ability. Depending on how they use it, they can either be incredibly powerful or incredibly weak. Many of the most powerful Hunters in the anime have years of experience using their Nen abilities and know everything about it.

However, there are also Hunters who rarely use their Nen abilities to fight. Instead, they train their body to its peak and use their physical prowess to easily overpower their enemies.

Who are the strongest Hunters in the Hunter x Hunter anime?

10) Killua Zoldyck

Killua Zoldyck is one of the four protagonists in Hunter x Hunter and has immense potential. He combines his skills as an assassin with his Nen abilities to become even stronger.

During the Chimera Ant arc, he is seen killing various chimera ants without using any Nen. He was also able to go up against one of the Royal Guards by himself and survive.

9) Morel Mackernasey

Morel was one of the main members of the chimera ant extermination team and fought head-to-head with many powerful characters. He has both brains and brawn as he is capable of creating complex strategies on the go and can easily adapt to whatever situation he finds himself in.

8) Kite

Kite was the student of Ging Freecss and is an experienced Hunter. His Nen ability, Crazy Slots, is very flexible and has the potential to give him either an advantage or disadvantage in any situation. Although Pitou made him seem like a pushover, he is an incredibly powerful character.

7) Illumi Zoldyck

Illumi Zoldyck is a strong Hunter but is much more powerful as an assassin. He does not engage people in fights directly. He instead takes time to figure out his opponent's skills and weakens them bit by bit. He is one of the best assassins in the Zoldyck family and spent most of his time trying to bring Killua back home.

6) Biscuit Krueger

Biscuit Krueger, or Bisky, was Ging's teacher and has mastered all of the Nen basics. She has also honed her body to its greatest point so she can launch powerful attacks without using any Nen. However, she holds a great dislike towards her true form, so she rarely fights.

5) Razor

Razor is a Game Master of Greed Island and an absolute powerhouse. He is an Emitter and uses his Emission Nen ability, Aura Ball, to make his game of dodgeball incredibly difficult. He was even able to kill Bopobo just by throwing a ball at his head and imbuing it with Aura.

4) Hisoka Morow

Hisoka Morow may not be the most powerful Hunter in terms of physical strength, but his skillful use of Bungee Gum more than makes up for it. He has also been shown to be somewhat immune to physical pain as he did not even flinch when his arm was severed in Heaven's Arena.

3) Ging Freecss

Although Ging has never been seen fighting in the anime, his mastery over Nen and incredible power have been revered by many throughout the entire anime. When his powers are fully explained and he is shown fighting in the anime, he will most likely be able to reach Netero's level.

2) Adult Gon

Adult Gon is the result of Gon exchanging his potential and all the Nen he will ever have for an immense power-up. He used this form to kill Pitou in an absolutely devastating fight sequence. He completely overpowered the Royal Guard without any difficulty. Pitou even said that Gon could potentially be a threat to even Meruem.

1) Isaac Netero

Netero was the 12th Chairman of the Hunter Association and was revered as the strongest human Nen user ever.

His Nen ability, 100-Type Guanyin Bodhisattva, summons a large Guanyin statue behind him. Using his Nen ability and his arms that can move faster than sound, Netero is capable of incredible offense. This is clearly seen during his fight with Meruem. Netero constantly slams into Meruem, stopping his attacks.

