8 Anime protagonists who are faster than sound

Anime has some unrealistic but impressive action scenes that fans love to watch. These action scenes are amazing because of the superhuman strength and combat skills these characters possess. Speed is another asset that makes these scenes intriguing.

Throughout the years, a lot of anime has had incredible speedsters like Minato Namikaze, Whis, Nice, and many more, who are loved by fans and are part of the debate about being the fastest. These characters are said to be faster than the speed of sound.

In this list, we are going to see eight anime protagonists who are faster than the speed of sound.

8 anime protagonists who broke the sound barrier

8) Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo is the protagonist of Bleach (Image via pierrot)

Ichigo is the main protagonist of the popular anime Bleach. Ichigo is one of the most popular characters of all time. Ichigo can reach speeds up to Mach 286.

Adding to this supersonic speed, Ichigo possesses superhuman strength, and his fast reflexes make him a formidable opponent. Although Ichigo is one of the fastest main characters in anime, he still isn't the fastest character in Bleach.

7) Killua Zoldyck

Killua Zoldyck has a special ability called Godspeed (Image via madhouse)

Killua is the protagonist of Hunter X Hunter. Killua's special ability is called Godspeed, and this itself explains what it is about. Godspeed is a combination of two abilities, Whirlwind and Speed of Lightning.

He is often not in complete control of his body movements when using Godspeed. It is still quite effective during combat. Killua can move at speeds of over 550 mph, which is much higher than the speed of sound. He is also the fastest character in the anime.

6) Korosensei

Enter caption Korosensei is the anti-hero in Assassination Classroom (Image via Lerche)

Koro-sensei is the main character and anti-hero in Assassination Classroom. The powerful octopus-like creature is the homeroom teacher of class 3-E of Kunugigaoka Junior High School.

He has the appearance of an octopus and possesses a wide range of abilities including regeneration, poison immunity, and superhuman speed. Koro-Sensei's power allows him to travel the world at speeds as high as Mach 20.

5) Azusa

Azusa is the main protagonist of I've been killing slimes for 300 years and maxed out my level (Image via Crunchyroll)

Azusa is the main protagonist of I've been killing slimes for 300 years and maxed out my level. She has insane reflexes and the ability to cast spells, which gives her the upper hand against her opponents.

Besides her speed, her main skills are immortality and agelessness. Her ability to teleport, levitate, mind control, and use magical spells make her one of the strongest characters in the series. In addition to this, she has a much higher speed than sound. She might be able to reach speeds as fast as light.

4) Jotaro Kujo

Jotaro Kujo has a special ability called the Star Platinum Iimage via David productions)

Jotaro Kujo is the protagonist of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stardust Crusaders. Jotaro's Stand, Star Platinum, is a manifestation of his fighting spirit that he summons to fight for him. The stand gives him a certain amount of superhuman abilities like strength, time stop, and speed.

Star Platinum is considered massively faster than light, being able to throw thousands of punches in seconds, rivaling the armored Silver Chariot in speed, and catch point-blank bullets.

3) Saitama

Saitama is also Known as the Caped Baldy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Saitama is an extraordinary bald man who possesses superhuman strength, speed, and agility. He is the titular One-Punch Man and one of the strongest and fastest characters in anime history. His physical ability is unmatched in the series as a mere punch from him is enough to take down any opponent.

Saitama easily outdid Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, whose special ability was his speed. The overpowered superhero only once had a satisfying fight in the show when he fought Boros, as Saitama empathized with him and wanted a stimulating fight.

2) Son Goku

Geta @VegetaBurner Never forget when Goku told burter he was the “second fastest in the universe” then continued to whoop his ass Never forget when Goku told burter he was the “second fastest in the universe” then continued to whoop his ass https://t.co/LPmUbJnQte

Son Goku, the main protagonist of the legendary Dragon Ball series, is next up on the list. The overpowered protagonist is often considered one of the strongest characters in the history of anime.

Goku can instantly teleport himself to any place provided that the place has a strong Ki presence. Teleportation is instantaneous, helping Goku travel at a speed faster than light. In addition to this, Goku has tremendous strength, making him capable of planetary obliteration. Goku not only breaks the sound barrier but is even faster than light.

1) Uzumaki Naruto

Naruto is the strongest character in the series (Image via pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki is the main protagonist of the Naruto series. He became the 7th Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village. Naruto is one of the strongest and most beloved characters in the series. Naruto is incredibly fast, he was even able to keep up against the fastest Kage, the fourth Raikage, who became the fastest shinobi after the death of Minato.

Naruto gained everyone's praise for his gallant efforts in the Fourth Shinobi World War. Naruto is currently the fastest character in the series and he has proven that with some insane feats. He could even outspeed Madara Uchiha, the series antagonist.

So, this is my list of the 8 anime protagonists who can break the sound barrier. Who do you think is the fastest among these characters? Sound off in the comments and mention the characters you wanted in this list.

