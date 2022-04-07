10 most unique Nen abilities in Hunter X Hunter, ranked

The power system in Hunter X Hunter, Nen, revolves around creativity, power, and even personality. If someone is creative like Gon and Killua, they will be able to create a more powerful Nen ability. Their Nen ability may also reflect their personality, like Hisoka.

Each Nen ability is unique to the user, but there are some abilities that are unique. They differ from any other technique in the Hunter X Hunter series and are more powerful.

Hunter X Hunter's 10 most unique Nen abilities

So, here is a ranked list of the ten most unique Nen abilities in Hunter X Hunter.

10) Godspeed

Godspeed is an Emission ability resulting from Killua using both Whirlwind and Speed of Lightning concurrently, and it was developed during the Chimera Ant arc. His Zoldyck family assassin training allowed for him to become immune to electricity.

One of the two main aspects of Godspeed is that the user is able to react automatically to their surrounding environment. Killua accomplishes this by using Whirlwind. The Nen technique allows him to receive signals when something touches his Nen. These signals travel to his brain instantly and he is able to dodge much quicker.

The other primary aspect of Godspeed is the user's ability to remain in conscious control of their motor functions. When Killua uses this ability, his speed and jump height increases drastically. This makes him capable of easily outrunning his opponents and performing very specific actions even at high speeds.

9) Bungee Gum

Hisoka using Bungee Gum to catch Gotoh's coins in 'Hunter X Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

Bungee Gum is a result of Hisoka's Transmutation Nen type. He is able to make his aura elastic and sticky. Due to this, Bungee Gum is capable of sticking to almost any surface and can stretch to unbelievable lengths. Hisoka was able to stop the bullet-like coins Gotoh fired at him with Bungee Gum. His aura displayed incredible stretchiness, allowing him to redirect the coins and fire them back at Gotoh with even more power than they originally had.

Anybody in the series could use Bungee Gum in a fight, but it is only Hisoka who is capable of drawing out its full potential.

8) Nen Stitches

Machi Komacine using Nen Stitches to reattach Hisoka's arm in 'Hunter X Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

Nen Stitches is an incredibly powerful Transmutation ability. It is the result of Machi's mastery of transmuting her aura.

Machi is capable of reattaching entire limbs and sewing wounds in just minutes. She used this ability to reattach Hisoka's arm and he was able to move his fingers and flex his forearm muscles almost immediately after the reattachment. This is an incredible feat that requires absolute precision and an expert understanding of the human body.

7) Aura Synthesis

Aura Synthesis is Meruem's main Nen ability. Whenever he consumes a Nen user, their Nen synthesizes with his own and his aura becomes larger and more powerful. This causes him to become stronger overall as well.

Also, if he consumes enough of a user, he may be able to obtain some of their Nen techniques. This is seen after he is restored from the Poor Man's Rose. He consumes parts of Pouf and Youpi, and gains some of their abilities.

6) Wink Blue

Palm Siberia using Wink Blue while carrying Komugi in 'Hunter X Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

This is a new ability Palm obtained after being reborn as a Chimera Ant. It seems to be an upgraded version of Merman Clairvoyance.

To use this ability, Palm needs to cover her right eye. After doing this, she is able to view the last three people in her line of sight simultaneously. However, once she looks at someone else with her right eye, they replace the oldest target and become one of the three viewable to Palm.

She used this ability many times during the Chimera Ant arc. One instance is when she was able to keep watch on three of Pouf's full-grown clones.

5) Hide and Seek

A chimera ant defeated in one of Knov's dimensional Nen spaces in 'Hunter X Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

Hide and Seek is Knov's Conjuration Nen ability and was a key component in the Chimera Ant Extermination Mission.

With this ability, Knov is able to create portals on flat surfaces that lead to his own personal dimension. This dimension is described as a four-level mansion and contains 21 separate rooms of varying sizes. Each portal he creates connects to a different room.

4) 100-Type Guanyin Boddhisatva

Isaac Netero using his Guanyin Bodhisattva against Meruem in 'Hunter X Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

Fans went hysterical when this appeared behind Netero in his fight with Meruem. Netero spent most of his life training in the martial arts and this hatsu is a testament to all of his efforts.

This massive construct is a result of Netero's Manipulation Nen type. He uses the Guanyin statue to attack his opponents with an onslaught of slams, which wears down their endurance and typically causes terrible injuries. When he combines this power with his unmatched speed, Netero is almost unstoppable. He was the only person capable of outspeeding Meruem during their battle because he could move his hands at the speed of sound.

3) Terpsichora

Neferpitou is easily the strongest chimera ant besides Meruem, thanks to their incredibly powerful ability Terpsichora. The Nen type of this ability is unknown, but it is most likely a combination of Enhancement, Manipulation, and possibly Emmitter. It could also be purely a Specialization ability, which would make the most sense since Pitou's Nen Type is Specialization.

This ability can enhance the user's physical attributes as seen above. It is also a Post-Mortem Nen ability due to Pitou's loyalty to Meruem. After Pitou's head was smashed in by Gon, the Terpsichora can be seen controlling Pitou's corpse and making them even more powerful.

2) Crazy Slots

Kite with his Nen ability active in 'Hunter X Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

This Nen ability allows Kite to conjure weapons with his signature clown affixed atop them.

The numbers in the clown's mouth range from one to nine and each digit corresponds with a different tool or ability. Due to this, Kite cannot choose which number he gets, and he must also use the tool before he can replace it with something else.

1) Skill Hunter

Skill Hunter is a Specialized Nen ability and the backbone of Chrollo's hatsu. This very ability is what makes him one of the strongest fighters in Hunter X Hunter.

When using this ability, Chrollo conjures a book referred to as Bandit's Secret, and he puts the abilities he steals in this book. Despite the infinite potential his hatsu has, its strict conditions prevent it from being too overpowered and unbeatable.

