10 strongest anime characters with lightning powers

No supernatural power in an anime would be more bewitching than controlling and generating electricity at will. All major and minor anime characters with lightning powers are known for their eccentric personalities, ability to manipulate electricity, and quick execution by moving at bursts of blinding speed.

Although there is an ocean of anime characters with lightning powers, here is a list of a handful who are regarded as the strongest and are known for their proficiency in using their ability better than others.

Strongest anime characters with lightning powers

10) Lightning Genji: One Punch Man

Lightning Genji is an A-Rank Hero of Rank 17. He can move very quickly in combat with his Roller Blades that are connected to his battery. Genji wields two stun rods that are charged with electricity and can also increase the voltage of his stun rods to subdue even a tiger-level threat.

9) Budo: Akame Ga Kill!

Budo is the highest-ranking official of the Empire, acclaimed widely by his epithet Great General Budo. He possesses immense strength and is well-adept in battles.

He wielded the Imperial Weapon “Thunder God's Rage: Adramelech,” which gives the user the ability to create and manipulate electricity. Budo also uses his weapon to fly by charging himself with electricity.

8) Chojiro Sasakibe: Bleach

Chojiro held the position of 1st Division Lieutenant in 13 Court Guard Squads of Soul Society, under the command of Genryusai Yamamoto for over 100 years.

His Zanpakuto Gonryōmaru gives him the ability to manipulate the weather and summon dark clouds which unleash deadly lightning bolts onto his targets. He can also form a dome with pillars of lightning surrounding him.

7) Denki Kaminari: My Hero Academia

Denki might not be good at close combats but his Quirk “Electrification” compensates his flaws to a greater extent. He can generate up to two million volts, albeit at the cost of getting his brain short-circuited. Denki can also neutralize any lightning-based attack and can also absorb them to use against his opponents at will.

6) Luck Voltia: Black Clover

Luck is a sociopath who gets thrilled by the thought of engaging in combat. With his True Lightning Magic, he can generate and manipulate real lightning, and can also combine his with others’ magic to create more powerful spells.

By covering his legs with Lightning Magic, he can move fast as well as execute his enemies before they can react.

5) Third Raikage: Naruto

The Third Raikage is regarded as the greatest shinobi of Hidden Cloud. He was powerful enough to fight 10,000 ninjas along with engaging in combat with a Tailed Beast head-on.

His signature technique is Black Lightning, which he created with his Lightning Release Nature Transformation. The Third Raikage can force his lightning chakra into his fingers to create a strong piercing effect.

4) Gilthunder: Seven Deadly Sins

Gilthunder is a Diamond Ranked Holy Knight and is the strongest warrior in Brittania. In terms of strength and agility, he was capable enough to match the captain of Seven Deadly Sins, Meliodas.

He is proficient with his lightning magic ThunderBolt, which gives him the ability to manipulate lightning. He can channel his lightning magic into his broad sword to make his attack more powerful.

3) Zenitsu Agatsuma - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Zenitsu is a Demon Slayer who is known for his panic-stricken personality where he gets unconscious if he encounters a demon. However, in his unconscious state, he is a whole other person who can eliminate his targets in a blitz.

Zenitsu knows only one form in his Thunder Breathing as he was not able to learn the others. However, he can enhance the technique to deadlier variants like Sixfold, Eightfold, and Godspeed.

2) Killua Zoldyck: Hunter x Hunter

Killua has the status of Hunter. He has a great tolerance for electricity as even a million volts of electricity can only cause him to feel pain but not damage his body. His lightning ability, God Speed, grants him the ability to move at an imperceptible speed.

He also possesses an arsenal of lethal lightning-based techniques that can showcase his opponents' nightmares.

1) Laxus Dreyar: Fairy Tail

Laxus is the S-Class Mage of the Fairy Tail Guild. He possesses the magic of “Lightning,” by which he can manifest lightning and electricity at his disposal.

Laxus can infuse electricity with his body like a coat of armor and in this state, his melee attacks become deadlier. He is also capable of transforming his body into lightning and can move at a very high speed.

