10 best eye designs in Hunter X Hunter

The Hunter x Hunter series does not place as much emphasis on eyes as other shounen series. This means that the eye designs will not be as good as the Sharingan or Tenseigan, for example. However, there are many characters in the series that have amazing eye designs. Most of these designs are what the characters' regular eyes look like.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's personal opinion.

10 eyes in Hunter x Hunter with the best design

1) The Scarlet Eyes

Kurapika with the Scarlet Eyes activated (Image via Madhouse)

The Scarlet Eyes are a signature trait of the Kurta Clan and the most beautiful pair of eyes in Hunter x Hunter. When in an emotionally unstable state, Kurta Clan members' eyes go from a dull brown to a sparkling red.

Although not much is known about the Scarlet Eyes or the Kurta Clan in general, it is well-known that the Phantom Troupe hunted the clan to extinction for their eyes. One of the only pieces of information available about the Scarlet Eyes is when Kurapika activates his Scarlet Eyes, his Nen type becomes Specialization.

2) Palm Siberia's Eyes

Palm Siberia's eyes as they appear in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Palm Siberia's regular eyes are the most unique and beautiful in the entire show. No other character has eyes like hers. The intricate details of these eyes are amazing and underappreciated.

Upon first glance, her eyes resemble the face of a grandfather clock. Upon further inspection, her pupils look like the minute and hour hands, while her irises seem to resemble mountain ranges.

3) Illumi's Hypnotic Eyes

The spiral in Illumi's hypnotic eyes (Image via Madhouse)

Illumi typically whips these eyes out whenever he is trying to intimidate and manipulate Killua. They depict hypnotic swirls that could bring anyone under Illumi's control within seconds of looking into his eyes.

Not just the eyes, but the entire shift in the atmosphere when these eyes pop up is also amazing. It can go from calm and cheerful to terrified and anxious within seconds.

4) Meruem's Eyes

The color scheme of Meruem's eyes is absolutely marvelous. The light pink and purple irises with black pupils provide amazing contrast. They also look cool against his green skin. Unfortunately, there are not too many good scenes where the beauty of his eyes is depicted.

5) Gon's Angry Eyes

Although similar to his regular eyes, Gon's Angry Eyes do have a different intensity. They follow a darker color scheme, with black covering most of the iris and pupil. His angry eyes also seem to reflect the anger he held prior to his fight with Pitou.

6) Nanika's Sad Eyes

Nanika shedding tears after Killua tells her to never come back (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter does an amazing job when it comes to depicting characters' lives through their eyes. Nanika's sad eyes may seem to be only scribbles but they are a clear indicator of what she feels.

Whenever she is happy or in a good mood, they are completely black. But when she gets sad, her eyes turn into circular scribbles and begin to droop. She is also capable of shedding tears from such eyes.

7) Pitou's Crazed Eyes

Pitou's eyes get like this when they find a strong opponent to fight against. An amazing example is their fight against Kite. When they noticed his aura, they immediately locked onto it and their eyes began to glow. It was a mixture of yellow and green and looked amazing.

8) Komugi's Focused Eyes

Komugi's eyes as they appear in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Komugi is completely blind and cannot see a single thing from her eyes. They are a beautiful grayish-white color that fits her perfectly.

She only opens her eyes like this whenever she gets incredibly focused especially while playing Gungi. It was only during her matches with Meruem that she is seen in such a state. No doubt Hunter x Hunter is one anime that comes up with amazing concepts such as that with Komugi and her eyes.

9) Killua's Eyes

Killua's eyes as they appear in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Killua's eyes are similar to Gon's, except they are blue rather than green. The blue eye color fits his entire fashion style and even Nen abilities as the color of his superpower, electricity, is blue. Whenever Killua smiles, his eyes always open up brighter and look better.

10) Gon's Regular Eyes

Gon's regular eyes are basic but nice to look at. The irises are typically a shiny shade of green, while the pupils are deep black. These are how his eyes are typically shown in Hunter x Hunter and have only changed during the Chimera Ant arc.

