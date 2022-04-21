10 most powerful chimera ants in Hunter x Hunter

The Chimera Ants are a race of dangerous insects from the Dark Continent in Hunter x Hunter. They have an unmatched appetite and are capable of easily consuming several times their body weight in a single day. The Chimera Ant Queen uses a biological ability known as phagogenesis to reproduce by consuming insects of other species. Whatever species she eats, her offspring retain some aspects of that species.

During the Chimera Ant arc, when the Chimera Ant Queen ate a Nen user for the first time, the Chimera Ants became a threat. After this, her first offspring could use Nen, and soon, all of her offspring were proficient in Nen upon birth. This made each Chimera Ant an incredibly powerful one-man army.

10 strongest Chimera Ants in Hunter x Hunter include Meruem, Pitou, and others

1) Chimera Ant King Meruem

Meruem was the main antagonist of the Chimera Ant arc in Hunter x Hunter. He was the strongest of the Chimera Ant Queen's children and was known as the King of the Chimera Ants. Initially, he was vicious and held no remorse for killing innocent humans or even other chimera ants. However, as the arc progressed, he became more humane and gentle.

With only his murderous aura, Meruem is capable of taking out many strong characters in Hunter x Hunter. An intense feeling of terror overcomes his opponent and renders them helpless. If this does not work, Meruem will finally attack.

Meruem has immense physical strength and durability, both of which are shown in his fight against Isaac Netero. The chimera ant was able to tear off one of Netero's arms and one of his legs. Netero's strongest Nen ability, the Zero Hand, was also unable to do any lasting damage to the King's body.

2) Neferpitou

Pitou is said to be one of the strongest chimera ants in Hunter x Hunter, second only to King himself. They are Meruem's most loyal servant and will do anything the King asks without hesitation.

Moments before their birth, Rammot stood near the Queen and waited for Pitou to emerge. He had plans to use Pitou to become the King of the Chimera Ants; however, once he felt Pitou's aura, his dreams were shattered. The aura Pitou exhibited was murderous. Before even awakening Nen, everyone knew they were the strongest chimera ant yet.

Pitou was able to effortlessly defeat Kite when they fought. They quickly decapitated him and brought his body back to the nest for the Queen to feed on. They were also able to take a direct hit from Netero's Guanyin Bodhisattva without any damage. This makes Pitou one of the only characters in Hunter x Hunter to withstand Netero's immense power.

3) Menthuthuyoupi

Youpi as he appears in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

Youpi is the youngest of the Royal Guards but certainly not the weakest in Hunter x Hunter. He has immense physical strength and uses his aura to enhance it to unfathomable levels.

He is an Enhancer and becomes stronger as he stores up his rage. Using Rage Blast, Youpi was able to channel his build-up rage into an attack. Youpi's body becomes engorged and swollen as a result of the rage he has accumulated and unleashes an explosion. When he used this ability, he left behind a crater dozens of meters wide.

Another Nen ability associated with Youpi's rage is Rage Incarnate. After gaining control of his rage, Youpi was able to channel it throughout his entire body. This caused him to change forms and become a centaur-like creature. In this form, Youpi's physical attributes go through the roof, and the sac on his shoulder holds his rage, removing the main weakness he had.

4) Shaiapouf

Pouf may be the weakest of Meruem's three royal guards, but he is definitely the most cunning. What he lacks in strength, he makes up for by using his trickster personality and manipulative nature.

None of Shaiapouf's Nen abilities are well-suited for fighting, but they are useful when he takes on a support role. Beelzebub allows him to split his body into various smaller versions of himself and control them all. They all share their experiences through his core body which can be hidden easily. This grants him the ability to spy on enemies from multiple angles. They can also easily overwhelm an opponent, allowing for Pouf to cause a distraction in order to flee.

Another of his abilities, Spiritual Message, grants him the ability to mind-control anyone. When someone breathes in his scales, he is able to hypnotize them. Pouf was able to control over 40,000 humans using this ability.

5) Zazan

Zazan aimed to create a new colony of chimera ants and become their Queen. She set up a base in Meteor City and created a new nest. She severely disrupted the lives of the citizens of Meteor City by turning many of them into mutant slaves whom she would control.

When Feitan decided to fight her in an effort to destroy her and her army, Zazan was confident she would win against him. For a large portion of the battle, Zazan seemed to be struggling against Feitan, so she decided to use her Monster Queen Form to shift the tide of the battle.

She now seemed to have Feitan on the ropes, and for a moment, it looked like she was going to defeat him. However, all she did was make Feitan angry. Due to his rage, Feitan used his Nen ability, Rising Sun, to completely obliterate her and her entire nest in one shot.

6) Leol

Leol and his subordinates as they appear in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Leol, previously known as Hagya, was a disloyal Squadron Leader. He despised being ordered around by others he viewed as weak. He made plans to defect from Meruem's colony and form his own with his incredibly loyal subordinates.

Leol is a Specialist and his Nen ability is Rental Pod. With this ability, he can borrow someone's Nen ability by fulfilling two requirements. The first is that he must know the name of the ability or have seen it used once before, and the other is he must do a favor for the person whose ability he wants to copy. He must also make sure they confirm they are indebted to him. Through this, Leol was able to use a variety of Nen abilities during his fight with Morel.

7) Cheetu

Cheetu and A.P.R. as they appear in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Cheetu was the quickest out of all the Squadron Leaders and was easily one of the fastest characters in Hunter x Hunter. As a result of his speed, he was incredibly arrogant and overestimated his abilities. This led to him being defeated by Morel when they fought each other.

His Nen type is Conjuration. For one of his abilities, he could conjure a crossbow with claws at the end of it, allowing for both range and melee combat. Cheetu's other Nen ability is known as Tag.

With Tag, Cheetu makes physical contact with the target and traps both of them inside a Nen-space. The target must touch Cheetu within the eight-hour time limit, or else something unknown will happen. Cheetu's confidence in his speed led him to believe Morel had no way of escaping but ultimately led to Morel winning the fight.

8) Meleoron

Meleoron may not be physically powerful, but he has the makings of an incredible spy in Hunter x Hunter. His Nen Type is Specialization and his Nen abilities, Perfect Plan and God's Accomplice, were made for stealth-based missions and sneak attacks.

Perfect Plan allows Meleoron to turn invisible as long as he holds his breath. This may not seem like much, but the invisibility he gets is unmatched. When using Perfect Plan, Meleoron is undetectable in all senses. He cannot be seen, heard, smelled, touched, felt through prenatural perception, or noticed through En.

His other technique, God's Accomplice, is similar to Perfect Plan, except he can extend it to another person. As long as he continues to hold his breath and has physical contact with someone, the effects of Perfect Plan are extended to the person he is touching. This allowed Meleoron and Killua to escape from Youpi.

9) Welfin

Welfin is a former Squadron Leader and was once an associate of the founder of the NGL, Gyro.

Towards the end of Hunter x Hunter's Chimera Ant arc, Welfin went through a near-death experience with Meruem. The stress of the encounter was too great for him to handle, and he seemed to age a hundred years as a result.

While Welfin was still fighting for the chimera ants, his Nen ability was powerful. He is a Conjurer and was able to summon different projectile weapons. The Nen ability he used the most, is called Missileman. He conjures a strange-looking missile launcher on his back and can hit any target. When the missiles hit a target, they implant Black Centipedes. These creatures burrow into the target's head and feed off the target's defiance. They slowly inflict intolerable pain onto the target until they die.

10) Rammot

Rammot after Killua beheaded him in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Rammot was a strong chimera ant with too much confidence. He thought he would be able to defeat every other chimera ant and take the title of King for himself. However, once he felt the Aura Pitou exuded right after their birth, Rammot realized his dream was pointless. There was no need to wait for Meruem to be born to realize that he had no shot at becoming King.

