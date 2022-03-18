10 terrifying evil organizations in anime

In anime, what could be a better obstacle in a protagonist’s path of peace than a group of notorious criminals who wreak havoc upon the weak and unleash chaos. These evil crime syndicates mostly consist of strong individuals who are unstoppable even for the protagonist of the show.

These evil organizations’ major motive is to stop the protagonist from pursuing their goals and to rain atrocities on innocent people. While most animes consist of these types of menacing groups of antagonists, here is a list of 10 evil organizations that are believed to be the best at making others’ blood run cold.

Top 10 treacherous and evil organizations in anime include the Port Mafia, the Millenium Organization, Monster Association, and more

10) The Port Mafia – Bungou Stray Dogs

Port Mafia as seen in the anime Bungou Stray Dogs (Image via Bones)

Port Mafia is an underground criminal organization that is also renowned as Yokohama’s Night Wardens. The Port Mafia consists of a vast majority of gangsters who address only the leader of the organization that is Ogai Mori. Being a criminal organization, they do all kinds of shady business like extortion, assassination, smuggling, trafficking, etc.

Each member has different jobs in Port Mafia as most of them are professionally-trained hitmen. However, others tend to work in the shadows to devise a better courses of action for unforeseen circumstances.

9) Noahs Ark Circus – Black Butler

Noahs Ark Circus as seen in the anime Black Butler (Image via Bones A-1 Pictures)

The constant traveling circus troupe, Noah’s Ark Circus, is an antagonist coalition behind their make-believe identity as entertainers. This vicious group was led by the Joker and this evil organization was created by Baron Kelvin, who is referred to as the Father.

The Noah’s Ark Circus' crimes mostly included kidnapping kids. Wherever they went for their performance, numerous children went missing. These children were brainwashed and forced to perform horrific circus stunts that led to their death.

8) The Millenium Organization – Hellsing

The Millenium Organization as seen in the anime Hellsing (Image via Satelight)

The Millennium is a Nazi paramilitary organization, so there is no doubt about how evil they could be. The group was founded at the end of World War II after the defeat of human Nazis.

What’s more terrifying in this organization is that it consists of members who are robots, vampires, and mostly werewolves. It is said that this organization has no clear goals and they just want to wage war.

7) Aogiri Tree – Tokyo Ghoul

Aogiri Tree as seen in the anime Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Aogiri Tree is a terrorist organization founded by Eto Yoshimura. The organization is believed to be governed by a mysterious One-Eyed King, whom the members of the organization have never seen, except for Tatara, a direct subordinate of the King and one of Aogiri’s leaders.

The organization is comprised of Ghouls who vary from C to S Rank. The major goal of the Aogiri Tree is to make Ghoul the most dominant species.

6) Monster Association - One Punch Man

Monster Association as seen in the anime One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

The Monster Association is a major antagonist group comprised of 500 non-human creatures that pose a threat to humans in One Punch Man. The organization is led by Psykos and “Monster King” Orochi. Psykos is a powerful esper and military advisor of the Monster Association, while Orochi is the leader.

Both Psykos and Orochi are regarded as Dragon Level threatss, which is the second most powerful disaster level behind the God-Level threat. The Monster Association’s primary goal is to end the Hero Association and to rule the world.

5) The Homunculi – Full Metal Alchemist

The Homunculi as seen in the anime Full Metal Alchemist (Image via Bones)

Homunculi is the main antagonistic faction in Fullmetal Alchemist. The members of this organization are named after the Seven Deadly Sins: Pride, Lust, Greed, Gluttony, Wrath, Sloth, and Envy of the Christian Doctrine.

The founder and leader of this cult is known as Father. The members of Homunculi are powerful beings who only want to cause bloodshed and violence wherever they go.

4) The Phantom Troupe – Hunter x Hunter

The Phantom Troupe as seen in the anime Hunter x Hunter (Image via Nippon Animation)

The Phantom Troupe is a criminal organization that consists of a band of thieves who serve as the main antagonists in the York New City arc of Hunter x Hunter. The group is led by Chrollo Lucilfer and is comprised of thirteen members with numbered spider tattoos ranging from 1 to 12. The Phantom Troupe’s initial goal is to attack New York city.

The members of this group have no empathy or sympathy for human lives because of their cold-blooded criminal nature. If someone from the outside wants to join the team, they simply have to kill an existing member of the Phantom Troupe.

3) The Espada – Bleach

The Espada as seen in the anime Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Espada is an elite group of Hollow-Shinigami hybrid Arrancars in Bleach, who have the potential to overthrow captain-level Shinigami. After the privaron, Espada became obsolete in front of Aizen’s artificially-created Espada.

They were given power by Aizen to help him in his goal of creating Oken by sacrificing the souls of Karakura Town.

2) 12 Demon Moons - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

12 Demon Moons as seen in the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image via Ufotable)

The Twelve Demon Moons are comprised of vicious and terrifyingly-strong demons created by Muzan Kibutsuji, who is the progenitor of all demonkind. The Twelve Demon Moons are divided into two parts: The Lower Rank being the weakest and the Upper Rank being the strongest.

All these evil creatures were humans in their previous lives, but they voluntarily chose to be demons by assimilating Muzan’s blood. These demons lurk in the shadows and devour humans in order to survive and become strong.

1) Akatsuki - Naruto

Akatsuki as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Initially, Akatsuki was created by Yahiko alongside Konan and Nagato to put an end to the tyranny and oppression of the other Great Nations. After the death of Yahiko, the original motive of their World Peace changed to giving others the taste of their own medicine.

The group consists of nine members who are mostly S-Rank Shinobis. Their primary goal is to acquire all the Tailed Beasts from these powerful nations and subsequently wage a war against them.

