Bungou Stray Dogs season 4: What to expect, cast, release date speculation, and more

Bungou Stray Dogs returns with a brand new fourth season after almost three years, and fans are here for it. The series has aired three seasons previously, though only season 2 is currently available on Netflix.

Adapted from a manga created by Asagiri Kafka with the same name, the franchise also boasts of a chibi spin-off called Bungou Stray Dogs WAN!, the Dead Apple movie, and a live-action drama adapted from one of the light novels of the series.

First look at Bungou Stray Dogs season 4

What we know about season 4 as of yet

The fourth season of Bungou Stray Dogs was recently announced on its official website. While the announcement confirms production of the anime, no trailer or release date has been declared yet.

However, the anime is set to return with chief animator Arai Nobuhiro, director Igarashi Takuya, and scriptwriter Enokido Yoji under the banner of Studio Bones..

Cast members set to return include:

Uemura Yuto as Nakajima Atsushi:

Miyano Mamoru as Dazai Osamu:

Morohoshi Sumire as Izumi Kyoka:

Taniyama Kisho as Nakahara Chuuya:

violet (◡ ‿ ◡ ✿) @psycultist HAPPY BIRTHDAY TANIYAMA KISHOU!! thank u for blessing chuuya with your godly voice and giving bsd such banger songs HAPPY BIRTHDAY TANIYAMA KISHOU!! thank u for blessing chuuya with your godly voice and giving bsd such banger songs https://t.co/aWqxnGYnSO

What is Bungou Stray Dogs about?

Set in the port city of Yokohama, Bungou Stray Dogs revolves around Nakajima Atsushi, the newest member of a group of individuals called the Armed Detective Agency. What makes this group special is that every member of the ADA has a superhuman power, or "ability".

These abilities range from being able to conjure things from nothing, transforming into an almost indestructible predatory animal, to being able to nullify the effects of all of these abilities. Pitted against the ADA is the Port Mafia, who have their own ability-wielding members lurking around, terrorizing the city.

What is unusual and interesting about this series is that every character is named after a real-life literary figure, and the characters' abilities are named after these authors' most famous works or quotes.

The series follows the ADA and Port Mafia as they lock horns, and later on, are forced to join hands together as stronger enemies threaten the very existence of the city that is their home.

Release date and other speculations

make up a seiyuu fan 🎤 @makeupaseiyufan seiyuu fan who's so hyped for bungo stray dogs season 4 and wondered who will voice Nikolai & Sigma seiyuu fan who's so hyped for bungo stray dogs season 4 and wondered who will voice Nikolai & Sigma

According to rumors, Bungou Stray Dogs season 4 will be released sometime in 2022. Considering that seasons 1 and 3 ran from April to June in 2016 and 2019, respectively, with season 2 running from October to December 2018, there is a possibility that season 4 will follow a similar schedule.

Every season of Bungou Stray Dogs features 12 episodes, and season 4 being an exception is unlikely.

Seasons 1, 2, and 3 are available on Crunchyroll, and season 4 will likely be available on the platform after its release.

Edited by R. Elahi