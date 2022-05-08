9 most beloved characters in Hunter X Hunter, ranked

The Hunter x Hunter series is filled with many beloved characters. These characters rose in status amongst fans due to their amazing Nen abilities, character development, design, and other factors. Unsurprisingly, these characters are a good mix of heroes and villains. Hunter x Hunter is a series where the moral compass does not determine if they become a fan favorite.

Some of the most liked Hunter x Hunter characters include Isaac Netero, Gon, and others

1) Killua Zoldyck

The star of the Zoldyck Family and Gon's best friend, Killua, is one of the most liked characters in Hunter x Hunter.

Although he was always more kindhearted than the rest of the Zoldycks, Killua still had a lot of darkness in his heart. However, after meeting and befriending Gon during the Hunter Exam, he seemed to become a much brighter character. Fans loved the change in personality and fell in love with his character.

2) Isaac Netero

The Chairman of the Hunter Association was once revered as the strongest Nen user alive.

Initially, he seemed simple-minded and oblivious to various things. Killua was even surprised that he was the Chairman due to how he acted. However, fans all knew that he was secretly mighty.

Netero's true power was shown during the Chimera Ant arc. During his fight with Meruem, he was able to keep him at bay with his Nen ability. Netero's hands were moving faster than the speed of sound, thus allowing for his 100-Type Guanyin Bodhisattva to slam into Meruem faster than he could move.

3) Gon Freecss

Gon is known as the sunshine of Hunter x Hunter. He always has a smile on his face, and his happy-go-lucky attitude made fans fall in love with him from the very beginning. Whenever he trains or participates in a fight, he tries his best and fans always cheer him on. However, his bright, bubbly personality seemed to take an unprecedented shift during the Chimera Ant arc.

Kite's death affected Gon in ways nobody had expected. To get revenge and defeat Pitou, Gon made a Nen contract. He decided to exchange all the aura he will ever have to make his Nen multiple times stronger. He also radiated a darker atmosphere during the raid on the palace up until his fight with Pitou.

4) Kurapika

Kurapika is the last surviving member of the Kurta Clan and one of the main characters of Hunter x Hunter.

During his, Gon, and Leorio's trek to the Hunter Exam site, he was portrayed as the voice of reason. He was always calm and knew how to think his way out of various situations.

However, as the show progressed, he began to become less level-headed. He was finally able to begin his journey of revenge by killing members of the Phantom Troupe and this has caused him to plummet somewhat into darkness.

5) Leorio Paladinight

Leorio is incredibly beloved by the Hunter x Hunter fandom. People love him for his comedic personality, but fans also love him for the way he acts towards Gon. Everyone likes to think Leorio is Gon's actual dad due to the fatherly way he treats Gon and Ging's lack of parenting.

Fans could also relate to Leorio as he was one of the most realistic characters in the show. His blatant exhaustion during the Hunter Exam and shock when he saw Killua rip out someone's heart with ease were realistic reactions to his situation.

6) Chrollo Lucilfer

Fans of the Hunter x Hunter anime first fell in love with him due to his looks. He is one of the best-looking characters in the anime, especially when his hair is down. However, the appreciation fans have towards him only grew when they found out how powerful and sneaky he truly is.

Towards the end of the Yorknew City arc, Chrollo engaged both Silva and Zeno Zoldyck in combat. This fantastic display of strength opened everyone's eyes to how strong he is. Chrollo was also capable of manipulating powerful mafia members and stealing Neon Nostrade's Nen ability.

7) Feitan Portor

Feitan is incredibly powerful and was once the temporary leader of the Phantom Troupe. Fans love Feitan's dark and mysterious personality. Not much is known about him, but he seems to be in a gloomy mood constantly. He was also very stoic, keeping a straight face no matter his situation.

8) Hisoka Morow

Hisoka is a highly controversial character in Hunter x Hunter. Many fans love him for his good looks and amazing combat ability, but others hate him for his creepy personality and lack of a moral compass.

Despite this, Hisoka is not a villain. Instead, he works toward making sure Gon and Killua reach their fullest potential so he can fight them in the future. He will do whatever it takes to fulfill his goal, even if he may seem like a villain.

9) Meruem

Although he was hated quite a bit initially, Meruem became one of the most loved characters in Hunter x Hunter after his amazing character development. He went from someone who thought humans were beneath him and deserved to be treated like cattle to someone who respected them. The character he loved and respected the most in the world, Komugi, was a human.

Many anime fans believe Meruem had some of the greatest character development in Shounen anime.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen