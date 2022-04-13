Hunter x Hunter: 10 most intimidating antagonists

The power system in Hunter x Hunter, Nen, is perfect for intimidating others. By having mastery over Nen, the user can let out their aura in a way that describes their character. This is typically known as 'bloodlust'. Bloodlust can make characters feel fear by just standing in the presence of the character releasing it. The more malevolent the bloodlust, the stronger the user.

Many antagonists in Hunter x Hunter use their bloodlust as a way to incapacite their opponents without having to spend time fighting.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

10 antagonists in Hunter x Hunter capable of making anybody feel fear

1) King Meruem

Despite being a relatively new villain in the anime, Meruem did not fail to impress fans. He had the most threatening aura out of every character in the anime and was capable of making someone freeze in fear just by leaking a tiny bit of bloodlust.

In his fight with Isaac Netero, he was capable of surviving Netero's strongest attack, Zero Hand, with only surface level cuts and bruises. This adds to how intimidating the King of the Chimera Ants is.

Another moment that showed how intimidating Meruem was when he recovered from the Poor Man's Rose. He went out to find Komugi and encountered Welfin, another Chimera Ant. After being exposed to Meruem's insurmountable bloodlust, he seemed to age rapidly. The stress of the situation was too much for him to handle.

2) Neferpitou

Pitou as they appear in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

Immediately after their birth, Pitou instilled fear in the other Chimera Ants. Rammot had an ambitious dream of becoming King once he mastered Nen, but as soon as he witnessed Pitou's aura, he knew his dream was just a dream. Soon after, there was another instance that showcased their intimidation.

While Gon, Killua, and Kite were scouting out the forest of the Neo-Green Life Region, Kite noticed something sinister. Kite sensed Pitou's bloodlust from miles away and immediately told Gon and Killua to run.

3) Hisoka Morow

Hisoka as he appears in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

Hisoka did not seem too intimidating at first, but when he started to show his true nature, he became truly frightening. During the Badge Get in the Hunter Exam, Hisoka became distressed due to his lack of killing. This resulted in him becoming unhinged and desperately looking for a life to take.

At Heavens Arena, he was able to block Gon and Killua's path just by projecting his bloodlust towards them. Since the pair did not know about Nen at the time, they were unable to defend against the darkness surrounding them.

4) Illumi Zoldyck

Most of the time, Illumi maintains a straight face. He makes sure not to convey any emotions in order to keep his plans secret. However, there are still times where he is unable to hide what he is feeling and his thoughts and bloodlust leak out.

One of the characters Illumi intimidates the most throughout the series is Killua. As a result of the Nen needle in Killua's brain, Illumi was able to make Killua's experience intense fairly easily.

5) Menthuthuyoupi

Menthuthuyoupi as he appears in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Pierrot)

Youpi is typically more intimidating when using his Metamorphosis ability. He transforms into a multi-eyed monster that would give the average person nightmares. This, coupled with his suffocating bloodlust, would be too much for many experienced Nen users to handle.

6) Shaiapouf

Shaiapouf as he appears in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

Most of the time, Pouf did not seem directly threatening due to his calm and rational personality. However, it is his intense, and somewhat overbearing, devotion towards Meruem that makes him intimidating. He is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure Meruem goes down the path Pouf thinks is right for him. This level of devotion in someone like Pouf was incredibly frightening.

7) Feitan

Feitan is a silent but deadly character. He comes off naturally as intimidating and this unnerves many characters, including those in the Phantom Troupe at times.

During his fight against Zazan, Feitan was filled with rage, and this acted as the trigger for his Nen ability, Pain Packer. When the Phantom Troupe realized what was happening, they got out of Zazan's palace as soon as possible.

8) Uvogin

Uvogin had the most physical strength out of everyone in the Phantom Troupe and was also thought to be the perfect Enhancer. Once he begins to show off how powerful he truly is, all of his enemies get scared. They misjudge Uvogin as a brainless brute, but are incredibly shocked to find out he is anything but.

9) Zeno Zoldyck

Zeno Zoldyck as he appears in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

Zeno Zoldyck's status as a professional assassin is already intimidating enough, but his proficiency in Nen is even scarier. He is capable of using various Nen Types at once, which grants him incredible destructive capabilities.

Another scary aspect of this Zoldyck family member is his cunning mind. He can easily form strategies that maximize his own power and the inherent weaknesses of his enemies without any effort.

10) Silva Zoldyck

Silva Zoldyck as he appears in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

Silva Zoldyck is the head of the Zoldyck family. This and his appearance have made him intimidating enough already.

He is a professional assassin and a master in Emission and Transmutation Nen, just like his father. Although Silva is only shown using one Nen ability in the anime, he is not to be scoffed at. His Nen ability, Explosive Orbs, allows him to create two spheres out of his aura in both hands. These spheres have caused massive destruction and are said to be able to kill Nen masters with ease.

