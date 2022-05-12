10 most iconic Shounen Action manga of all time

One of the most iconic genre-demographic duos in all anime and manga is the shounen action combination. Some of the most iconic anime and manga series of all time fall into the shounen action category, including the world-famous Big Three of Bleach, One Piece, and Naruto.

The shounen action category is one which is ever expanding in the world of anime and manga. Newer titles such as My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan prove that the core values and attractions of the category remain intact even with the evolution and elevation of the category.

Here are the ten most iconic shounen action manga of all time, ranked in no particular order.

Big Three and new-gen’s early stars dominate the list of most iconic Shounen Action manga

1) One Piece

One Piece protagonist Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

The longest running series on this list, One Piece is one of few shounen action manga to reach the 1,000 chapter mark. It has even continued beyond that milestone, and proved itself to be timeless and worthy of this list.

The series follows Monkey D. Luffy whose goal is to become the next King of the Pirates by successfully sailing the world. Along the way, he meets plenty of friends and enemies. He has his ideals, body, and soul tested through various adventures. A lighthearted blend of action, emotions, and comedy results in one of the most iconic series of all time.

2) Bleach

Bleach protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach follows protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki, who becomes a Substitute Soul Reaper after meeting Rukia Kuchiki one night by chance. A Soul Reaper is one who guides wandering spirits to the afterlife (called Soul Society) by defeating those who have become malevolent and performing funeral rights for those who haven’t.

His true journey begins, however, when Rukia is captured and forced to stand trial and his enemy reveals themselves as a Soul Society traitor. The classic shounen action series is all about great fights, killer moves, and stunning character design. While not as plot-heavy as the other entries on this list, Bleach is nevertheless a staple in this category.

3) Naruto

Eponymous protagonist Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Last but certainly not the least of the Big Three, Naruto is a shounen action manga which focuses on the eponymous orphaned ninja doing his best to be accepted and recognized. The series follows his journey as tries to achieve his goal of becoming the village’s leader, also known as the Hokage.

Naruto delivers a fantastic mix of action, story, and sentiment, weaving them simultaneously in all major events. The series has gained international renown and is arguably the biggest in that regard out of the Big Three. Without a doubt, the series ranks as one of the most iconic series of all time in this category.

4) Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball protagonist Son Goku as an adult (Image via Toei Animation)

The shounen action manga that started it all, Dragon Ball broke away from everything that came before it and influenced everything that came after. The series was one of the first, if not the first, to utilize transformations, and has had a huge impact on manga as a whole.

The series follows the journey of a young boy named Son Goku into adulthood. He meets many enemies and friends along the way, saving the world multiple times, However, he holds on to his kind personality throughout. Dragon Ball is not only one of the most iconic but also one of the most impactful manga series of all time.

5) YuYu Hakusho

YuYu Hakusho protagonist Yusuke Urameshi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the same way that Dragon Ball was revolutionary with its use of transformations, YuYu Hakusho set a huge precedent by implementing ournament-style fights for the first time. The cult classic shounen action manga is widely praised by its fans, mainly for its unique aesthetic, characters, and overall feel.

The series follows Yusuke Urameshi, who sacrifices his life when saving a young boy from getting run over. His uncharacteristic altruism gives him a second chance at life. He returns to the living world as a Spirit Detective. We learn about his various adventures while working in the series.

6) Fullmetal Alchemist

The protagonistic brothers, Alphonse (left) and Edward (right) Elric (Image via Studio Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the most iconic shounen action manga series of all time, and its fully canon adaptation Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is regarded as one of the best starter anime. Beloved and revered, fans are ready to praise and defend the series to no end.

The series follows the Elric brothers, who tried reviving their mother through alchemy, but lost pieces or the whole of their bodies in the unsuccessful attempt. The two set out on a journey to figure out how to get their bodies back, but uncover a nationwide, sacrificial plan along the way. To protect the ones they love and achieve their goals, they combat the Homunculi, who conspire against their nation of Amestris.

7) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia protagonist, Izuku Midoriya (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular and successful new-gen shounen action manga, with some dubbing it the first of the new-gen Big Three. The series is regarded as a great step forward for the category, because emotions and sentiments are more deeply woven into the story in comparison to its predecessors.

The series follows Izuku Midoriya, a powerless boy in a superpowered society. However, that changes after a chance encounter with his idol, All Might, who takes the boy under his wing. On the journey of self-discovery, they encounter new friends and endeavor to combat the ultimate evil, All for One, and his attempts to overthrow and rebuild the superhuman society.

8) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan protagonist Eren Yeager (Image via MAPPA Studios)

One of the last mid-gen series of the 2000s, Attack on Titan is a shounen action manga which pushes the limits on what defines a shounen versus a seinen. The series is lauded for its portrayal of war, hatred, and racism. It also boasts action-packed moments, excellent character development, and impressive world building.

The series follows Eren Yeager, who lives inside a series of three circular walls that are 50 meters tall and designed to keep entities known as Titans out. One day, however, a new, almost intelligent Titan appears, and breaks down the walls to unleash hell upon humanity’s last remnants. Eren’s journey from this point on is to eliminate his enemies beyond the walls, be they Titan or otherwise.

9) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter protagonist Gon Freecs (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Hunter x Hunter is widely known for starting out as one of the most light-hearted manga in the shounen action category, before suddenly taking a darker direction. Much of the series’ joy comes from protagonist Gon Freecs, who wants to attain the eponymous title of Hunter, like his father.

The series begins with Gon journeying to find his father, but it becomes about much more along the way. He learns to deal with losing friends, both to death and to revenge, and accepts his own limits. Hunter x Hunter might be action-packed, but it also tugs on the heartstrings frequently, leaving viewers torn between curling up and crying and holding onto the edge of their seats.

10) Death Note

Death Note protagonist Light Yagami (Image via Madhouse Studios)

The Death Note series is iconic in the shounen action category for being an excellent thriller. Death Note strikes a perfect balance between whodunit suspense and high octane thrills, with every episode feeling like a war between the protagonist and his rivals.

Light Yagami finds the eponymous notebook at his school one day, picking it up and taking it home before writing it off as a joke. However, the shinigami Ryuk suddenly appears, confirming that the notebook is no joke. With this newfound power, Light adopts the persona of Kira, a new-age God who punishes evildoers, while the police and a genius detective try to corner and identify him.

