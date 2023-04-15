Oshi no Ko makes history after dethroning Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood on MAL

Oshi no Ko recently created history after dethroning Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood on MAL's top anime list, which had been on the position for years. Oshi no Ko is a new anime that recently premiered on April 12, 2023, for all international fans after being released to Japanese audiences.

The 90-minute-long premiere episode has stunned viewers with its execution of an impactful story. It has since overtaken some of the top titles in the industry and gained a massive global fanbase overnight.

While critics and media houses are talking about this new anime, MyAnimeList, aka MAL, came up with a new modified list of top animes that featured Oshi no Ko in the top spot with a score of 9.38 after its release, making it stand out even more among other major anime releases of the year.

Oshi no Ko is currently ranked first on MyAnimeList's updated list of the top animes

parisa🦋 @kagukana OSHI NO KO TAKEOVER



(again drawn by me) OSHI NO KO TAKEOVER (again drawn by me) https://t.co/SvzGjB10Ba

Being extremely popular among international anime fans, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has dominated the MyAnimeList chart for years. Moreover, the series has even been widely regarded as one of the best anime of all time. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood's reputation has attracted many fans, which is why it constantly keeps on increasing its fan following even after being quite old.

Oshi no Ko, on the other hand, has reached the apex of popularity with the release of one episode so far. It has performed even better than what was expected and was also successful in connecting with millions of fans worldwide.

Pride @PridefuISin Oshi No Ko just had one of the best first episodes of anime I’ve ever seen. What a series. Oshi No Ko just had one of the best first episodes of anime I’ve ever seen. What a series. https://t.co/d4BeA4iWav

Many viewers appreciated the story's unexpected turn from a lighthearted tone to one that became extremely dark. As such, the story of Oshi no Ko revolves around a 16-year-old Ai Hoshino who wanted to be an idol and a mother at the same time. However, she wasn't accepted in the cruel and complex world of entertainment.

The emotions portrayed through Ai Hoshino, the young idol who was said to have no emotions in the story, made the viewers cry. Moreover, the beauty of motherhood and the feeling of learning to fall in love with her children, who were also her only family, was masterfully showcased in the story.

Bobby🌟 @OSIBobby I haven’t cried that hard in a LONG time twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Oshi no Ko episode 1 was absolutely phenomenal🥹 I don’t think a more perfect adaptation could of been done. Completely blew my expectations out of the water. The animation, the VA’s, just everything was perfectI haven’t cried that hard in a LONG time Oshi no Ko episode 1 was absolutely phenomenal🥹 I don’t think a more perfect adaptation could of been done. Completely blew my expectations out of the water. The animation, the VA’s, just everything was perfect😭 I haven’t cried that hard in a LONG time😭💔 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qPE2jQus6K

The whole 90 minutes episode was like a complete film that made the viewers experience different emotions in different stages of the episode and finally concluded with a tear-jerking ending that can be considered one of the best of its kind. The episode was flawless, the characterization was incredible, the plot was unavoidably good as it touched on some sensitive social topics.

Oshi no Ko, adapted from a globally acclaimed manga series written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, had been anticipated to perform well by manga fans. However, when the anime adaptation came out, it's said to have taken the story to another level of perfection. Based on the response to the first episode, it appears that the anime adaptation will continue to contest against some of the best anime releases of the year.

