Oshi no Ko episode 1 takes the world by storm with an impactful plot and tragic ending

Oshi no Ko episode 1 was released on April 12, 2023, with a 90-minute runtime. Since its premiere, the anime has taken the world by storm with an immensely impactful first episode. Oshi no Ko episode 1 was a rollercoaster that put the fans through tons of emotion. Even though the story started with a comical tone, it presented a much darker and more corrupt side of the entertainment industry.

Oshi No Ko is adapted from a manga series written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari which is globally acclaimed. With the reaction the first episode is getting, it seems like the anime adaptation will live up to the manga fans' high expectations.

Oshi no Ko episode 1 was an emotional rollercoaster for the fans with a tear-jerking ending

rin | 蕊凜 💎✨ @reinrinn



Thoughts on Oshi no Ko's premiere.



Doga Kobo absolutely knocked it out of the park for OnK's premiere. They truly nailed every impactful and emotional moment from the first volume.



God. I couldn't wish for a better Vol. 1 adaptation than this.



Thoughts on Oshi no Ko's premiere.

Doga Kobo absolutely knocked it out of the park for OnK's premiere. They truly nailed every impactful and emotional moment from the first volume.

God. I couldn't wish for a better Vol. 1 adaptation than this.

Oshi no Ko episode 1 started with the introduction of Gorou, a doctor who is a die-heart fan of a famous young idol, Ai Hoshino. Gorou is initially portrayed in a hilarious way as he is showing fanboying over his favorite idol. He is also called "Lollicon" by a nurse for the way he fanboys over Ai.

However, things take a darker turn when Gorou reveals that he met a young girl, Sarina, a few years ago, who introduced him to Ai. Sarina was a big fan of Ai's and dreamed of becoming an idol like her. However, her dream didn't last too long as she passed away when she was 12, due to Anaplastic Astrocytoma.

Sarina as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 1. (Image via Doga Kobo)

However, as time went by, Gorou found himself becoming a fan of Sarina's idol when fate took him by surprise. He found out that his new patient was none other than Ai, who was 20 weeks pregnant at the age of 16. While his heart sank at the discovery that Ai wanted to give birth and have a family she never had, he began to feel a sense of protection towards her and her future family.

Gorou gave Ai all his time to help her prepare for her delivery. However, on the night that Ai was supposed to give birth, a mystery man pushed Gorou off a cliff, leading him to die with the thoughts of Ai and Sarina in his mind. Meanwhile, in the hospital, Ai gave birth to twins - a blue-eyed boy and a ruby-eyed girl.

As the first episode of Oshi no Ko progressed, fans found out that the twins were the reincarnation of the doctor, Gorou, and his patient, Sarina. Even though they were reborn as babies, the memories of their past lives and their mental maturity were the same as before.

The twins were named Aqua and Ruby, and they went on to do everything to help Ai in their own way as they were aware of their distinctness. As Aqua and Ruby slowly started growing up under the cover of being the children of Ai's manager, opportunities began coming their way.

While their main goal was to keep Ai safe, Aqua got into acting as a deal with a director so Ai also got to work. Meanwhile, Ruby began working on overcoming her past traumas.

🎶Ruhi🎶 {CR:Kaguya Sama}【Oshi no Ko HYPE】 @CEOofOshiNoKo

I remember i first joined Twitter to talk about games but then I found onk and it brought me to anitwt

And here I am watching a near perfect adaptation

Tears in my eyes

🎶Ruhi🎶 {CR:Kaguya Sama}【Oshi no Ko HYPE】 @CEOofOshiNoKo

I remember i first joined Twitter to talk about games but then I found onk and it brought me to anitwt

And here I am watching a near perfect adaptation

Tears in my eyes

God bless the anime staff🤲 This was one of the most satisfying moments of my lifetime

With their joined efforts and Ai's hard work, she was at the height of success. All of this was until an obsessive fan with personal information about Ai came to her doorstep and stabbed her for lying to fans and for having the twins. Things were only made worse as Aqua witnessed the murder. Ai stayed true to her idol form and forgave her murderer, who ran away from the scene as he hadn't expected that to be her reaction.

In the end, Ai finally got to say "I love you" to her babies before resting in peace. After Ai's death, her manager and his wife, who babysat the kids became their guardians, but there was still something unsettling.

🎶Ruhi🎶 {CR:Kaguya Sama}【Oshi no Ko HYPE】 @CEOofOshiNoKo I like how the art style of the anime changed to express the emotion Aqua was feeling at that moment

Aqua remembered the mysterious man who stalked Ai and murdered him in his previous life. When he saw a picture of Ai's murderer, he knew that both were the same person. However, the surprising part was that the stalker was a university student with no special skills. This meant that it was impossible for him to gather Ai's personal information and after murdering her, he killed himself as well.

The cops couldn't get anything out of it and with time, the news of the murder case also faded, but deep down Aqua knew that someone else was behind all this He was also sure it was their biological father whose identity was unknown to everyone. Aqua took an oath right there to stay alive to kill his mother's killer and with that the episode ended, showing Aqua and Ruby as teenagers.

Final thoughts

Bobby⭐️ @OSIBobby Oshi no Ko episode 1 was absolutely phenomenal🥹 I don't think a more perfect adaptation could of been done. Completely blew my expectations out of the water. The animation, the VA's, just everything was perfect

I haven't cried that hard in a LONG time

With its grand premier, Oshi no Ko, has established itself at the heart of millions of viewers. It seems like it has the potential to become one of the best new series of the year. From animation to plot, everything was flawless and well presented.

It was a story that started with a comical tone and suddenly took a very dark turn and fans seemed to appreciate the transition. The first episode of Oshi no Ko with its tear-jerking ending has already attracted a sizable following. As the plot develops and becomes more intense, it is expected that its popularity will reach new heights.

