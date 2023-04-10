Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

The much-awaited Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Demon Slayer season 3 wowed fans with its high-class animation and plot and they can't wait to see what the next episode has in store for them.

The globally popular anime has proven itself again with its grand comeback. It was one of the most anticipated anime of the year and fans had high expectations from it. They now await Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2, in which the plot is expected to progress further in the Swordsmith Village Arc.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 will introduce Tanjiro to the training model of Yoriichi

Release date and time

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 is scheduled to be released on April 16, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan. It will then be available for streaming for the international audience of the hit anime. The following list displays the release times as per different time zones:

Japan Standard Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 11:15 pm

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 11:45 pm

Where to watch

Demon Slayer @KimetsuDaily Me waiting for Demon Slayer Season 3 Me waiting for Demon Slayer Season 3 https://t.co/U9uPf7jYjc

Following the show airing on Japanese TV networks, Crunchyroll has officially confirmed that it will stream Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2, as well as the entire season. As a result, every Sunday, viewers will be updated with a new episode.

The upcoming season will be available for fans across the world to watch on the platform in both dubbed and subtitled versions. The subbed version will be available as soon as the episode is released, while the dubbed version will take some time to arrive.

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2

Tanjiro will meet Muichiro in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2. (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 will introduce Tanjito to the training model of Yoriichi, the progenitor of the Demon Slayer Corps. Initially, Tanjiro will be seen confusing the fighting model for a real person as he is still unaware of the history of the Demon Slayer Corps. The episode will also introduce him to the second key Hashira of the season, Mist Hashira aka Muichiro.

Yoriichi is a crucial part of Demon Slayer's extensive warrior history. Yoriichi and Tanjiro have a unique connection that has been hinted at multiple times throughout the series. Thus, the upcoming episode is anticipated to bring Tanjiro some character development as he begins training with the legendary model. According to the manga, the event will eventually lead to the discovery of the 300-year-old hidden sword.

A brief recap of the first episode

With the first episode of season 3, the Swordsmith Village Arc, or the ninth arc of the manga, officially began. The episode kick-started from where the Entertainment District Arc left off. It showcased Tanjiro traveling to the legendary swordsmith's village in search of a new Nichirin sword and ending up meeting Love Hashira aka Mitsuri.

The episode also explored past events a little more through a dream-like phase of Tanjito, hinting at the connection between him and Yoiichi. It also saw Tanjiro recovering from his injuries alongside his friends before leaving for his new journey with Nezuko.

While on the other side, Muzan was shown holding a meeting with his Upper Moon about the decapitation of the Upper Rank 6, Daki, and Gyutaro, where fans got to see the raging dynamic between Akaza and Doma. Gyokko, Hantengu, and the Upper One, Kokushibo were also introduced in the episode.

Poll : 0 votes